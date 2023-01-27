ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, WA

dpgazette.com

Introducing the 2023 Board of Deer Park Chamber of Commerce

Deer Park Chamber of Commerce Board 2023. Photo Provided By: Deer Park Chamber of Commerce, taken by Pop Of Pure Photography. Join the thriving business community of Deer Park as the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes its 2023 Board of Directors, poised to drive growth and support local businesses.
DEER PARK, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Missing youth found

SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
dpgazette.com

Crying Shame

Some Alisa Craig heirloom onions I grew from the garden. Have you ever grown onions and wondered why they don’t look like the ones in the grocery store? Perhaps they were small or didn’t store well. Maybe they all went to seed and ended up with pithy or hard centers. These are all things that can be fixed with proper culture and growing techniques!
DEER PARK, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

