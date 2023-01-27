Read full article on original website
dpgazette.com
Introducing the 2023 Board of Deer Park Chamber of Commerce
Deer Park Chamber of Commerce Board 2023. Photo Provided By: Deer Park Chamber of Commerce, taken by Pop Of Pure Photography. Join the thriving business community of Deer Park as the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes its 2023 Board of Directors, poised to drive growth and support local businesses.
bonnersferryherald.com
Missing youth found
SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl release statement of death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl have issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and the charging of five former Memphis police officers, promising to learn from the incident. “Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we...
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
dpgazette.com
Crying Shame
Some Alisa Craig heirloom onions I grew from the garden. Have you ever grown onions and wondered why they don’t look like the ones in the grocery store? Perhaps they were small or didn’t store well. Maybe they all went to seed and ended up with pithy or hard centers. These are all things that can be fixed with proper culture and growing techniques!
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bryan Collins has been located and is safe, according to the Spokane Police Department. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit seeking public's help in fatal hit and run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and needs your help identifying the driver. The crash occurred around 9:40 to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 12800 block of east Sprague in Spokane...
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
Former Spokane doctor sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after paying hitman to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane surgeon was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for attempting to hire two hitmen off the dark web to kidnap and assault multiple victims, including his estranged wife. On top of spending eight years in prison, Ronald Ilg will also have...
