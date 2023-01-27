Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes Praises Finn Balor Following WWE Raw Match: ‘The Legend of Finn Balor Is True’
– In a post on his Instagram account, Cody Rhodes praised Finn Balor after their match last Monday on WWE Raw, noting that the legend of Finn Balor, the founder and former leader of the Bullet Club is true. He wrote the following:. “Bullet club is fine” – somebody once....
411mania.com
Backstage Notes From Live NWA Powerrr Show, Billy Corgan Misses Show Due to Bad Weather
– PWInsider has some backstage details and issues for last night’s live edition of NWA Powerrr. According to the report, NWA Owner and President Billy Corgan was not able to make it to the live event due to weather conditions making travel difficult, and he had issues with his flight.
411mania.com
WWE Elimination Chamber Card
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber...
411mania.com
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Comments On NJPW Exit, Doesn’t Think He’ll Go To AEW Right Away
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi is now a free agent after his deal with NJPW expired. He will return to the ring at GCW Bloodsport against ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. In a post on Twitter, Ibushi commented on his exit from New Japan. He wrote: “There were various conflicts,...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, Will Be At AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega’s visa issues are reportedly behind him, meaning that he will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Omega’s absence from the last couple weeks of AEW TV was said to be due to a visa issue. The Wrestling Observer reports that Omega’s issues have been cleared up and he will be at Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
411mania.com
Brandi Rhodes On Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Cody’s Return From Injury
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling since she exited AEW, and she recently opened up about the decision as well as Cody’s return from injury. Brandi spoke with The Bare Magazine for a new interview and you can see a couple of wrestling-related excerpts below:. On how she’s...
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
411mania.com
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes Wants Tom Brady to Come to WrestleMania 39
– WWE Superstar and No. 1 title contender Cody Rhodes appeared on WWE’s The Bump today and delivered a message to newly retired NFL player Tom Brady. Cody noted that Tom Brady is his favorite football player and wants him to come to WrestleMania 39 in April. Cody Rhodes...
411mania.com
Jacob Fatu vs. JTG Title Match Set for HOG The Beginning, Updated Lineup
– House of Glory Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu will defend the HOG World Heavyweight Title against former WWE Superstar JTG on Friday, February 3 at HOG THe Beginning. The event will be held at the NYC Arena. Here’s the updated lineup:. * HOG World Heavyweight Championship Match:...
411mania.com
Aubrey Edwards On Stars That Have Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Making Her Break Character
Aubrey Edwards wears a number of hats in AEW, and she recently talked about some of the people who have helped her there as well and more. Edwards spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:. On Nyla Rose making...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
411mania.com
Samoa Joe Says His Last Match With Darby Allin Was ‘A Ridiculous Farce of a Match’
– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone spoke to former AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe ahead of tonight’s No Holds Barred Title Rematch against reigning champion Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite. Below are ome highlights (via Fightful):. Samoa Joe on Darby Allin: “I mean, I think the analysis is...
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Kota Ibushi has booked a match against Mike Bailey for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. GCW announced that Ibushi, who is a free agent following his NJPW contract expiring, will face Bailey at the Collective event. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 is set to take place on March 30th and will...
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Returning to the Ring at GCW’s The Collective
– GCW has announced that Kota Ibushi will be returning to the ring and making his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. Per the announcement, Ibushi will be in action for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela’s Spring Breka on March 31. Both shows will...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
411mania.com
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
