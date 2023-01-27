The Sacramento Regional Transit District is starting work on station upgrades to meet the needs of its modern new low-floor light rail trains. The 59th Street Station will be closed during the weekend of Feb. 4-5. Gold Line light-rail service will be impacted by the station closure, and a bus bridge will be in place between the 29th Street and Power Inn stations in both directions during the closure, the agency said.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO