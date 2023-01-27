ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMATA to Boost Train Frequency as Pandemic Workforce Shortage Eases

Beginning Feb. 7, customers on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Blue, Blue + (Yellow Line replacement) and Orange lines will see increased train frequency, cutting down service times from every 15 minutes to every 12 minutes. The increased frequency will take place on the Blue and Orange lines...
Sacramento Regional Transit District Preps for New Low-Floor Trains

The Sacramento Regional Transit District is starting work on station upgrades to meet the needs of its modern new low-floor light rail trains. The 59th Street Station will be closed during the weekend of Feb. 4-5. Gold Line light-rail service will be impacted by the station closure, and a bus bridge will be in place between the 29th Street and Power Inn stations in both directions during the closure, the agency said.
Amtrak Takes First Step to Re-Equip Long-Distance Network

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. Amtrak has announced that 10 manufacturers have submitted their ideas on replacement railcars for such overnight routes as Auto Train, California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder and Southwest Chief, marking the “first formal step to completely reequip the Amtrak Long-Distance Network that provides vital service on 14 overnight routes from coast to coast,” the railroad reported Jan. 19.

