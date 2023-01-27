Read full article on original website
Succession To Return For Season Four In March
The time has come for the battle to begin. After an explosive finale in season three, Succession is on its way back to the silver screen this spring. To preview what is to come, HBO has shared the first trailer for the new season. “This is a chessboard, and every...
Larry Wilmore Developing Late Night-Themed Comedy At ABC
Larry Wilmore is reportedly working on his next project at ABC. After launching Black-ish at ABC with Kenya Barris nearly a decade ago, Wilmore has returned to develop a comedy at the network called Lately. Per Deadline, the series will take a “behind-the-scenes look at the upstairs-downstairs dynamics of the people who work at a late-night talk show.”
Madonna Scraps Biopic In Favor Of Tour
Just a few days ago, Antoine Fuqua took to the director’s post for the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic. Today, it appears that another pop icon has scrapped a film chronicling her life. According to Variety, Madonna has scrapped a biopic at Universal Pictures that was set to star Julia Garner.
Majo, Reggie Becton Set Release Date For ‘Honey’ Remix
Reggie Becton is no stranger to collaboration. In recent months, he’s teamed up with Khi Infinite to drop “Pineapple Rum” and Jordan Hawkins to release “Screamin’.” Not to be forgotten, he’s also been teasing a new record called “Don Julio” with Shah Infinite. Now, it appears that he’s locked in with another talented act that the world of music needs to keep its eye on, Majo.
Cordae Hints At Potential Joint EP With Anderson .Paak & J. Cole
There are few things that get people going quite like a joint mixtape or album with prominent artists and producers. In recent years, Drake has teamed up with Future to deliver What A Time To Be Alive and Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Durk dropped Voice of the Heroes. Not to be forgotten, Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss late last year. Now, it appears that a new trio could be emerging.
Reuben Vincent Bares His Heart On ‘Love Is War’
Some artists stumble into the world of music. Others may find their way into the industry later in life after trying a few other things. Within a third group, there is a collection of artists who have been building a catalog of records since they were sitting in eighth-period English class. Queen City’s own Reuben Vincent is the latter. From the day he connected with 9th Wonder as a 16-year-old high school student, he has been building to the moment he would rap alongside North Carolina legend Rapsody and inking a deal with Roc Nation. This Friday, he crosses another item off of his checklist — releasing his debut studio LP, Love Is War.
John Wells Digs Deep For The Live Rendition Of ‘No Drugs In Heaven’
As fans of music, poetry, film, television and art, we ask a lot of creatives. We ask them to be prolific at the rate at which they release new music. We also ask that they deliver something new and exciting each time. To top it all off, we ask that they open up their hearts and voices to the highest degree in order to build a connection with the viewer or listener. Putting it plainly, it’s a lot to ask of any creative to meet those standards, but we are thankful when they do. Not too long ago, an artist out of the city of Baltimore by the name of John Wells delivered an incredibly in-depth track called “No Drugs In Heaven” that will damn near leave you in tears when you hear it.
21 Savage Says He Plans To Drop A New Album ‘Very, Very Soon’
21 Savage is at the top of the game right now. Not did he deliver Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin’ back in 2020, but he’s also linked up with legends like Nas, J. Cole and Pharrell over the last few years. To top it all off, he recently dropped a joint LP with Drake and appears to be headed out on a tour with him as well. All of his hard work has earned him the title of “Best Rapper of 2022” from Complex. Commemorating this honor, the Atlanta native sat down with star journalist Jordan Rose to discuss his plans for the future.
Nippa Puts His Own Spin On The Game’s ‘All That’ For BBC 1Xtra
A hit song lives for a moment. A classic record lives for a lifetime. When Raphael Saadiq and D’Angelo got in the studio to create “Lady” in 1995, they did the latter. Whether its through placement in film and television shows or the way it’s played at cookouts around the world, “Lady” has managed to live on for nearly thirty years. For a younger generation, D’Angelo’s classic record may also be known through “All That” by The Game from his memorable LP, Jesus Piece. Bringing together the soul of the original and the bounce of the modern edition, Nippa added a new verse to the track for BBC 1Xtra’s “Hot for 2023” series.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For ‘Sad Boy’ With Live Edition Of ‘Sway’
“I can’t watch a man sing a song,” Jerry Seinfeld said way back when. “What, are you crazy?” Elaine Barnes fired back. To this day, much of the world stands on the side of Elaine Barnes. Over the years, a collection of artists ranging from Marvin Gaye in the 1970s to Brent Faiyaz in the 2020s have been able to pull in listeners time and time again. As a matter of fact, both Marvin Gaye and Brent Faiyaz are from the same Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area. More recently, an artist out of Prince George’s County by the name of Reggie Becton has been pulling out crowds to see him live. Just last year, he delivered shows in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. before being forced to cancel his show in New York due to COVID-19 precautions. Fortunately, he’s offering a substitute to those who were hoping to see him in New York.
Chlöe Drops The ‘Pray It Away’ Video
It appears that it will be a Bailey sister summer. With Halle Bailey prepping the release of The Little Mermaid and seemingly working on her new music, her older, Chlöe, has popped out with a movie role of her own and a major announcement. After delivering a number of successful pop singles and performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, she set the release date for her debut solo album, In Pieces. The highly-anticipated project is set to drop this March.
