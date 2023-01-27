Read full article on original website
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Defendant’s voice identified by witness in son Paul’s video minutes before murders
Alex Murdaugh’s chilling final text to his wife moments after he allegedly killed her and their son was revealed in court during his murder trial on Tuesday.Mr Murdaugh, the powerful heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty, is accused of shooting dead Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021. He has pleaded not guilty.Jurors were shown data from the cellphones of Maggie, Paul and Mr Murdaugh on the night of the murders. Prosecutors say that Mr Murdaugh shot Paul first at 8.50pm and Maggie after.Almost immediately after, cellphone data shows...
WTOP
Egypt officials: Hospital fire in Cairo kills 3, injures 32
CAIRO (AP) — A fire broke out Wednesday at a hospital in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, killing at least three people and injuring at least 32 others, health authorities said. The Health Ministry said the fire took place at the Noor Mohammadi hospital in eastern Cairo’s Matariya neighborhood....
WTOP
Pell mourned at Sydney cathedral day before funeral, protest
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Mourners paid their respects to Cardinal George Pell in a Sydney cathedral Wednesday a day before the funeral and interment of a polarizing church leader who was once the most senior Catholic convicted of sex abuse. Pell, who died last month at age 81, spent...
Comments / 0