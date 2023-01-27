Read full article on original website
WITN
Walmart theft leads to two separate arrests
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The theft at the Roanoke Rapids Walmart leads to two arrests for separate crimes. Shawnay Slade, 31, and Jermaine Hockaday, 37, were both arrested Tuesday. Police were called to the store and managers told them which direction the thief ran toward. They found a 43″...
Family of murdered Franklin Co. 19-year-old calls for justice; investigators share details of fatal shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Franklin County over the weekend is calling for justice. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they’re sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting.
cbs17
Enfield woman charged with taking more than $700 worth of items from Walmart in Roanoke Rapids, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart. Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.
WITN
Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 13-year-old and charged the individual for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne...
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in NC neighborhood
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
wcti12.com
Man arrested at traffic stop after police find rifle, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms
GRIFTON, Lenoir County — The Grifton Police Department arrested a man after a traffic stop on N.C. Hwy. 11 Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. In the vehicle, law enforcement found two pounds of marijuana, 2.8 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, a rifle and ammunition. Jason Yochim was charged with:. Misdemeanor carrying...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
13-year-old arrested in connection with Wayne County Schools threat
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a school threat that was posted on social media.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three charged in murder case
MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
13-year-old arrested for threats made against multiple schools in Wayne County
A 13-year-old was arrested for making threats of violence against multiple schools in Wayne County Tuesday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, investigators linked Instagram posts to the 13-year-old after being made aware of the posts by officials in the school system. The 13-year-old was arrested and charged on...
jocoreport.com
Handcuffed Suspect Escapes Custody
KENLY – A suspect detained by law enforcement officers managed to escape. Around 8:19pm Sunday, a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to patrol the Town of Kenly, was dispatched to a report of a window that had just been shattered at Kenly Community Church. The...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
'Enough to kill everyone in Nash County,' 2 kilograms of meth, heroin laced with fentanyl seized in traffic stop
NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Nash County deputies recovered nearly $1 million in drugs after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Sheriff Keith Stone, the interdiction task force made a traffic stop in Nash County, where they seized two kilograms of drugs. The drugs, which were wrapped in a plastic...
2 teens charged in North Carolina murder, sheriff says
The sheriff's office said early Sunday morning a homicide took place in the area of Kerigon Lane in Youngsville.
13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
Mom wants answers after 6th grader leaves school, found more than a mile away
HENDERSON, N.C. — An 11-year-old student with autism walked out a front door at STEM Early High School undetected and was eventually found by strangers wandering around a parking lot two miles away. Nikita Blumenshine said she received a call around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 from an employee...
WITN
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
