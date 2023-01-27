ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis police chief says officers had 'no proof' to pull Tyre Nichols over

By Chris Panella
 5 days ago
Cerelyn J. Davis, the Chief of Police for the Memphis Police Department, is pictured.

Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

  • Memphis' police chief told CNN her department hasn't found proof Tyre Nichols drove recklessly.
  • Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7.
  • Nichols died three days later, and five officers have been charged in his death.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis told CNN Thursday morning that her department has not found proof of Tyre Nichols driving recklessly — the reason police officers used to pull him over on January 7.

"We've looked at cameras, we've looked at body-worn cameras, and even if something occurred prior to the stop, we've been unable to substantiate that at this time," Davis told CNN. "We have not been able to substantiate the reckless driving."

Nichols was stopped by Memphis police officers at a traffic light on January 7 and accused of reckless driving. During the traffic stop, the police officers beat Nichols, and he died in the hospital three days later, on January 10.

"We've taken a pretty extensive look to determine what the probable cause was, and we have not been able to substantiate that," Davis told CNN of the reckless driving claim. "It doesn't mean that something didn't happen, but there's no proof."

Five officers were charged with murder in connection to Nichols' death . Memphis police are expected to release the body-camera footage of the incident Friday evening.

Davis has warned that what the footage shows is "heinous" and "inhumane" and could lead to public protests.

Comments / 344

J L
5d ago

I love how people automatically assume that he deserved it when they were not there and have no clue what transpired and the fact they charged the officers so quickly means 2 things one they were in the wrong and two they are just trying to save their city just glad they were not white or Memphis would already be burning

Reply(38)
70
Delores Harris
4d ago

it took five officers to beat the hell of Tyre ....for what.....this is sad....i left without words....its hurt so bad to see these officers behaviour.....so its really make them look bad......they had nothing to do that day but to find someone to destroy....even if he do something was it worst beating the hell out of this man.... I Support Tyre Nichols....Praying for his family.....No Mother Should Ever Have To Experience This Pain

Reply
29
SJ
4d ago

Driving reckless regardless does not justify anything close to their actions this just put police about three steps back again

Reply(1)
62
 

