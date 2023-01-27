Read full article on original website
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
scvnews.com
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
scvnews.com
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts will host the annual Many Families, One Community event on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley High School. The annual event is a resource fair for families and includes workshops on various subjects....
scvnews.com
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth
The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before. Nearly 238,000 riders took a trip aboard a Santa Clarita Transit bus in October...
scvnews.com
Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues
This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom (instructions below). Tressa Lacy, adjunct accounting professor and business owner, will provide important information and address basics about...
scvnews.com
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference. Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication...
scvnews.com
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
scvnews.com
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the SUSD Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue...
scvnews.com
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills. This PSA was made in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California, the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Division and the District Attorney’s Offices of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
scvnews.com
Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m. This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380...
scvnews.com
College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Mar. 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. The 2023 class of inductees includes:. -Harlan...
