Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!

As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth

The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom (instructions below). Tressa Lacy, adjunct accounting professor and business owner, will provide important information and address basics about...
scvnews.com

School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers

Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference. Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the SUSD Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA

California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills. This PSA was made in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California, the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Division and the District Attorney’s Offices of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Mar. 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. The 2023 class of inductees includes:. -Harlan...

