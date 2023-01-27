ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, TX

All local counties now below high COVID risk for first time since early December

By Christopher Adams
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since early December, no counties in the KXAN viewing area are rated at high risk from COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.

In the Jan. 26 weekly update, Caldwell and Hays counties were downgraded from high to medium risk, while Mason County dropped from high to low risk. It marks the first time since Dec. 8 that all local counties are below high risk.

Lampasas and Milam counties remain at medium risk, while all other local counties — including Travis and Williamson — are at low risk.

How are the Community Levels calculated?

Low, medium and high-risk categories are determined based on three factors: the number of new cases in the past seven days, new hospital admissions in the past seven days and the percent of staffed hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients.

The first consideration is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. If the number of new cases is higher than 200, the county cannot be considered low risk.

The thresholds for hospital admissions and inpatient bed usage then change depending on whether the county has fewer or more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Here’s a look at the numbers in each county in the KXAN viewing area. Remember: The number of new cases is considered first. If that number is more than 200, the county cannot be considered low risk.

Meanwhile, about 0.5% of Texas’ population lives in a county rated high risk, down from 2% last week.

Approximately 47% of the state’s population lives in a medium-risk county — down from 50% last week — while about 53% live in a low-risk county, up from 49%.

The CDC has the following recommendations for people depending on which COVID-19 Community Level their county is in:

Low Risk

  • Stay up to date with COVID vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium Risk

  • Same precautions as low risk and:
  • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you should wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness

High Risk

  • Same precautions as medium risk and:
  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
