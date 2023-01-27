ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Pedestrian killed while walking along Hwy 99 in Madera County, CHP says

By Marcela Chavez
 5 days ago

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man in his 30’s died after being hit by a vehicle when he was allegedly walking along Highway 99 Wednesday night, CHP officials from Madera said.

According to authorities, dispatchers received a call reporting a crash with no details on northbound 99, north of avenue 20 1/2 around 10:00 p.m.

Officers and medical personnel say they responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old man from Madera whose identity has not been revealed by the authorities involved in the car crash.

During the investigation, officials learned that for an unknown reason, the man exited the car he was riding in that was parked at the center divider of Highway 99, and started walking northbound in the number one lane.

Officials say a woman was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion in the same lane at approximately 65 mph approaching the pedestrian, she told authorities she didn’t have time to react and struck the pedestrian with the front of her vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madera Area Public Information Officer J. Ruvalcaba at (559) 507-8120.

