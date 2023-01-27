Read full article on original website
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan 30 – Feb 3: Sally’s Pregnancy Confession
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 reveal that Sally Spectra makes a confession.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Adam Reunites With an Ex, but It’s Not Sally
'The Young and the Restless' character Adam Newman will finally move on from Sally Spectra when he reunites with a former lover.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Sarah Horton Runs Into Xander…And Gwen
DAYS spoilers photos for Thursday, February 2, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. It’s an awkward day for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). She’s barely separated, and already her ex...
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Walton Puts The She-Devil In Her Place
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila Carter may think she’s free to do as she pleases and threaten whoever gets in her way, but Carter Walton isn’t having it. Especially when he finds out all the ugly things she’s said to Katie Logan. Bold and the...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Douglas’ Dark Side Emerges, Causes Trouble for Lope
Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is a young show stealer on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) son has won the audience’s hearts with his sweet demeanor. But the boy might become a troublemaker like his dad. Douglas Forrester goes from sweet to manipulative on...
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
General Hospital Spoilers: Willow’s Baby Is About To Be Born
General Hospital spoilers reveal new beginnings, old secrets, hidden memories, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this new emotional episode. After nearly nine months of acting like cancer is her best friend, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is finally ready to do something about the leukemia that is killing her and have her baby at full-term — but before her due date. It was a big decision and Terry (Cassandra James) had to explain to her that taking stem cells from the baby’s cord, which does not stay attached to the baby after it is born, won’t hurt it.
News Roundup: A Blast From the Past, a Big Gay Shock and Just Desserts Delivered Right to the Set
Catch up on the stories that slipped by you last week — and get a sneak peek at the stories we’ll all be buzzing about this week!. We get it. As the noted philosopher Ferris Bueller once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” But while you were out there seizing the day, soap news was still breaking, and you wouldn’t want to miss that, either, now would you? To get back in the know, check out the below roundup of last week’s hottest stories and biggest plot twists — with a dollop of preview to whet your appetite for this week’s episodes of General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives.
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: It’s Jack And Diane Against The World
The Y&R spoilers preview for January 31 – February 3, 2023, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane (Susan Walters) is a woman at the top of her game. Her redemption is complete (or so she says), and she has Jack (Peter Bergman) by her side. Oh, what a life! She even brags about it all to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). “Jack and I are back together already,” she boasts.
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Suggests a Surprising New Leading Man for Brooke
This “kinda sexy” newcomer might have a little trouble fitting in. When it comes to daytime leading men, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brooke has had her fair share, and her portrayer, Katherine Kelly Lang, recently suggested yet another new love interest for her character. The CBS soap vet posted a couple of photos alongside the topic of conversation and asked followers, “What do you think?” New love interest for ‘Brooke’?”
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
John Ritter: "Three's Company" TV Icon Died Much Too Soon
He was a comic genius of the small screen. He helped to bring back the "pratfall," and was praised by the legendary Lucille Ball in the process. His name was John Ritter, and according to Variety.com, he was only 54 years old in 2003 when he died from an undetected flaw in his heart called an aortic dissection.
Y&R Family Matters: Kyle Abbott Should’ve Listened To Summer About Victor
Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Abbott haven’t been seeing eye to eye on quite a few things these days on The Young and the Restless. There is the issue of their mothers. There is the issue of their work. And now there’s the issue of Summer’s grandfather, Victor Newman. Victor wants Kyle to help bring down Victor’s son, Adam, who is currently working for Kyle’s dad, Jack.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Guests Wrap Their Visit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR), this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. It was one and done for a pair of actors who returned for the stand-alone episode celebrating Tracey Bregman’s 40-year run as Lauren Fenmore Baldwin.
Gary Coleman: The Tragic Life and Death Of The "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
He was one of the most talented child stars in the history of entertainment. But his adulthood was littered with tribulations. His name was Gary Coleman, and he died too young at only 42.
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Intern Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Camelia Somers, the real-life granddaughter of actress Suzanne Somers (Three’s Company), is back on the scene as Charlotte, an employee at Forrester Creations. Somers first aired as an intern at the fashion house back in the summer of 2015 when The Bold and the Beautiful’s executive producer and head writer, Bradley Bell, created the character of Charlotte specifically for Camelia.
