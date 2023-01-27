Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Paws Giving Independence pairs service dogs with central Illinoisans for free
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local volunteer organization is celebrating 15 years of pairing service animals with central Illinoisans. Training facilitator assisted, mobility, and facility service dogs. It’s the mission of Paws Giving Independence. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting and encouraging independence for people with varying disabilities.
wcbu.org
Fitness in Greater Peoria: How 3 facilities are building community and muscle simultaneously
Whether you’re looking to add a bit more movement to your routine in the new year, or perhaps you’re new to the area and in search of a gym buddy, the Greater Peoria area boasts plenty of fitness options that not only get your heart rate up, but provide a community of support to help with challenges — both inside and outside the gym.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)
In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
wglt.org
Jake from State Farm is too good of a neighbor in Saturday Night Live fake commercial
Bloomington’s most famous corporate spokesman just got the “SNL” treatment. This weekend’s new episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured a faux commercial sketch spoofing Jake from State Farm, the friendly character who personifies the Bloomington-based insurer’s “Good Neighbor” sales pitch. The Jake from State Farm character was rebooted in 2020 for a new campaign with a new actor in the role (Kevin Mimms, aka Kevin Miles), years after the original campaign featuring the famous “Uh … khakis” tagline.
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
Yahoo Sports
'Carrying on Greg's legacy:' Becks Florist owner remembered by family and friends
A week after the death of owner Greg Becks, the marquee sign outside Becks Florist in East Peoria proclaims a commitment to “Carrying on Greg’s legacy." Becks passed away Jan. 21 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was 67. He is survived by his father Bill Becks, business and life partner Mary Reynolds, daughter Ash Reynolds, and brother Victor Becks.
Central Illinois Proud
Citing theft, State Farm drops coverage of certain Kia and Hyundai models
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is no longer accepting new car insurance applications for certain Kia and Hyundai models made between 2015 to 2019, citing theft concerns. In a statement, State Farm spokesperson Sevag Sarkissian said the rise in car thefts “is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry.”
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, February 1st
Pucker does like kisses, but he loves being a lap cat. He is small but at 11 months old he’s fully grown. You can get information on adopting him and others with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Miller Park Zoo welcomes new red wolf
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo is introducing its new female red wolf named Honey Bun on Tuesday. According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook post, Honey Bun is three years old and was born at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Honey Bun was flown...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 31, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Richwoods girls upset the Washington Panthers 45-42 Tuesday night, handing them just their third loss of the season. The only other team to defeat Washington this year had been Normal Community, who did it twice in December. Eureka boys player Tyler Hefren became the...
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes tenants set to vacate Tuesday, Jan. 31
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline for some Peoria families to be moved out of Darwin Homes’ managed properties. The parent company, SFR3, bought 300 homes in Central Illinois, mostly in Peoria. Now, the company owns 11,000 properties across the country. About 60 families...
Central Illinois Proud
Miller Park Zoo to offer Free Fridays this February
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Take advantage of a local favorite this February by visiting Miller Park Zoo on any of their four Free Fridays. February 3, 10, 17 and 24 will all be free admission days at the Zoo, Bloomington officials announced Monday. “This will be a great way...
Galesburg store closes up shop; set to transition online
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product. Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Fire fight early morning garage fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department fought an early morning fire near Walnut and Evans Streets Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire Facebook post, firefighters received a call from neighbors about the fire at approximately 2:36 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found an oversized...
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, as investigation status remains unclear
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
wglt.org
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
