Ocean County, NJ

The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion

MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach

BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list

How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Toms River, NJ
