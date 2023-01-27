Read full article on original website
Week-4 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week
Here are the Week-4 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion
MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach
BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
Amazing Soppressata pizza is found at this Neptune City, NJ restaurant
They had me when I walked in the front door and saw the brick and tile wood-fired oven. The flames glowed a bright orange surely delivering some of the best pizza at the shore. We were at Al Ponte in Neptune City. And yes, the pizza did not disappoint. Jodi...
Investigation underway after 22 rabbits rescued from jaw-dropping conditions in Toms River, NJ
🔵 22 Rabbits removed from deplorable conditions in Toms River. 🔵 Investigation underway into the circumstances of how rabbits were discovered. 🔵 The rabbits found are now being treated in Toms River. An investigation is underway after 22 rabbits were removed from a shed outside of a...
Tense, hours long armed standoff with police ends in New Jersey, but questions remain
🚔 Domestic Dispute leads to hours long standoff with Holmdel man and police. 🚔 Standoff escalates when Holmdel man gets firearm. 🚔 Holmdel man facing charges following arrest stemming from standoff with child in the house. An investigation continues following an hours long armed standoff that went...
Brazen armed jewelry thief wanted “all the gold” from this New Jersey store, police say
🚔 The suspect came in, demanded jewelry, then fled. 🚔 Your help is needed in solving this robbery case. Police in Holmdel are asking for your help in identifying the man pictured as well as providing any information that can assist them in solving this case. The theft...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in a historical Victorian NJ tea room
TOMS RIVER — One of the most elegant and historical tea houses in New Jersey wants to make Valentine’s Day extra special for you and your significant other. What are the Valentine's specials at The Mathis House?. A hidden gem in the heart of downtown Toms River, The...
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Armed Holmdel, NJ man faces criminal charges after 8-hour standoff with police
HOLMDEL — A 46–year-old township man faced a handful of criminal charges after a domestic dispute turned into an eight-hour armed standoff with police, which did end peacefully. Brian Piscopo, of Holmdel, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of...
Law Enforcement investigating possible bias incident outside church in Asbury Park, NJ
🚔 Possible bias-motivated incident under investigation in Asbury Park. 🚔 The details of what happened are still being looked into as of today. 🚔 Witnesses who were at Trinity Episcopal Church asked to come forward. An investigation is just getting underway as a trio of law enforcement...
