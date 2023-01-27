Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Wi-Fi Cards for Your PC
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The best Wi-Fi cards allow you to add Wi-Fi capabilities to your PC or upgrade to a faster and more reliable Wi-Fi standard. These adapters plug into an available PCIe slot on your motherboard and instantly add Wi-Fi support. Some Wi-Fi adapters support Bluetooth, too.
makeuseof.com
How to Record Your Own Custom Alarm Sound for Your Google Pixel
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you want to wake up to your custom alarm sounds on your Pixel? You can. The Clock app on your Google Pixel phone has a hidden feature that enables you to record custom alarm sounds right inside the app. All you need is the latest version of the Clock app, and you're good to go. Here's how to do it.
makeuseof.com
The Best LED Strip Lights for Your Gaming Setup
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. LED light strips are a fun way to add light to your gaming setup. Whether you're installing them inside or outside of your PC, around your gaming center, or anywhere else, there's no doubt that these (mostly) affordable strips will offer a more immersive feeling.
makeuseof.com
The Best Keyboard Keycaps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Keyboard keycaps have a tendency to wear over time. In some cases, it's even possible to lose keycaps if you have removed them from your keyboard to clean them.
makeuseof.com
How to Track Your Luggage With an Apple AirTag
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it’s time to hit the friendly skies for a flight, there’s one must-have accessory you might not have thought about: Apple’s AirTag.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Microsoft Store When It Displays a Black or White Screen
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’re looking for a new app to install on your Windows computer, chances are you’re using Microsoft Store. Microsoft Store has the advantage...
makeuseof.com
How to Wirelessly Connect a PS3 DualShock Controller to Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your PS3 is probably gathering dust by now, so why not put it to good use... or, at least, its controllers? Use them on your PC and give them a new life.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your WhatsApp Status From Specific Contacts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp allows you to share status updates that disappear after 24 hours. It's nearly identical to the stories you see on Instagram, Snapchat, and many other social platforms.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Animation Programs for Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Recently, professionally shot and edited videos have become an increasingly popular choice for creating brand awareness and sharing ideas. However, creating quality videos can be an uphill task. Luckily, this is made simpler by considering the alternative of creating an animated video.
makeuseof.com
Save Hundreds on the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset With First Discount Ever
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Meta Quest Pro hasn't been on the market for very long so we're particularly thrilled to see it go on sale for the first time. And it's not a minor sale, either, since the price is going down by $400! That's quite impressive and at $1,100 this VR headset is definitely a lot more attractive.
makeuseof.com
The LastPast Data Breach: Do Hackers Have Your Encryption Keys?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The parent company of password manager service, LastPass, which in late 2022 revealed that the password vaults of its entire customer base were now in the hands of criminals, has announced that encryption keys for some of its other products have been compromised too.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Privacy and Online Safety Settings on Your Xbox Series X|S
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Guaranteeing your privacy on Xbox Series X|S can ensure an enjoyable experience on your console. But managing your privacy online can be daunting, with myriad preferences for how games and apps can use your collected data and preferences for what can collect or send you data.
makeuseof.com
6 Unique Advantages the Xbox Series X|S Has Over the PS5
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 have their own advantages and disadvantages when choosing one platform over the other. But when picking between each console, you may want to know some of the unique advantages one console has over the other.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Line Break in Google Sheets
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Formatting long strings of text isn't Google Sheets' strongest suit. If you press Enter while editing a cell in Google Sheets, rather than adding a line break, it will move on to the cell below.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Is Official: What Are the Specs and When Can You Buy It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The high-end flagship sits alongside the S23 and S23+ in the range and offers a superfast processor, an incredible 200MP main camera with up to 100x zoom, and the ever-popular S Pen.
makeuseof.com
7 Things to Consider When Choosing a Raspberry Pi Starter Kit
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi is a credit card-sized computer that can be used to build electronics projects. It can also be used as a desktop computer, a home server, and a home monitoring system among others. It's a powerful and versatile device, making it suitable for beginners and advanced users alike.
makeuseof.com
How to Design a Simple Newsletter in Google Docs
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many people use other free or premium software to create their newsletters, but what if you want to create one using a Word document? Have you ever considered making a newsletter using Google Docs? Or did you not believe it was possible?
makeuseof.com
How to Integrate the Auth0 Authentication Service With a React Application
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Auth0 simplifies the process of establishing user identity in your web app. It provides secure and customizable authentication and authorization features through its API. Use it, and you won't need to worry about building your own authentication system from scratch.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "You Are Not Connected to Any Networks" on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Windows fails to establish a network connection, it will likely display that you aren't connected to any network. You may encounter this error in the network adapter status dialog or on the Network tab in the Settings app.
makeuseof.com
3 Pros and Cons of Using an Arduino Clone in Your Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Arduino is an open-source hardware and software development platform that provides you with the tools needed to make your electronics projects. This includes a line of microcontroller boards designed to control other electronic components in these projects.
Comments / 0