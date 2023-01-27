ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kggfradio.com

School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week

Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOCO

TIMELINE: Final wave of ice moving into Oklahoma

A final wave of ice is moving into Oklahoma overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Ice and freezing rain can be expected. By mid to late morning Thursday, a mix of liquid and ice will move across Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download...
hppr.org

What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session

The first Monday in February marks the beginning of the Oklahoma legislative session. And Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to consider more than 3,000 bills. Our reporters will be there to cover them. Here’s what they’ll be watching for leading up to the convening of the 2023 legislature.
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather

Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
readfrontier.org

Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds

Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
Z94

This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938

Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
KTEN.com

OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
ADA, OK

