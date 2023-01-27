Read full article on original website
Related
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
Oklahoma families claim severe ongoing issues after purchasing mobile home
Families are claiming they’re having never ending problems with their mobile home after they bought it from a manufactured, modular and mobile home company in Oklahoma.
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Final wave of ice moving into Oklahoma
A final wave of ice is moving into Oklahoma overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Ice and freezing rain can be expected. By mid to late morning Thursday, a mix of liquid and ice will move across Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download...
KOCO
Another round of winter weather moving into Oklahoma after first wave of sleet, snowfall
Thunder sleet moved into the Oklahoma City metro, causing slick road conditions for drivers Monday morning. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Monday's coverage of winter weather has ended. Click here to see more coverage as a second round of...
hppr.org
What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session
The first Monday in February marks the beginning of the Oklahoma legislative session. And Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to consider more than 3,000 bills. Our reporters will be there to cover them. Here’s what they’ll be watching for leading up to the convening of the 2023 legislature.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
'Biggest road grant in OK history' given to Tulsa interchange project
More than 85 million dollars from what Pres. Biden’s administration calls a landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill is coming to Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds
Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938
Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
ODOT granted $85 million to complete I-44/US-75 interchange in Tulsa
Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said this is the largest transportation grant Oklahoma has been awarded in its history.
Former teachers are not encouraged to get back into the classroom
Former educators speak out against the merit-based pay increases proposed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
KTUL
Superintendent Walters wants to give teachers raises solely based on performance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Oklahoma teachers aren't happy about State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget plan. The new budget cuts teacher pay by over $150 million, pushing a merit-based system that would give them a pay raise based solely on their performance in the classroom. While Walters says this...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case has been ‘resolved’
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Update: 6:29 a.m. EST Feb. 1, 2023: The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman told The Associated Press. Original story:. Grants Pass...
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
Oklahoma AG dismisses lawsuit filed after scathing federal audit
Oklahoma's Attorney General has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed in the wake of a federal audit.
Comments / 1