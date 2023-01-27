Read full article on original website
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
Courtney Vandersloot Leaving Sky, Says Goodbye to Chicago
Courtney Vandersloot leaving Sky, says goodbye to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky were just dealt another blow. A few days after Candace Parker announced she would be leaving the Sky and signing with the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot announced she is also leaving Chicago.
Luke Getsy Coaching Senior Bowl ‘Tremendous Opportunity' for Bears
Getsy coaching Senior Bowl 'tremendous opportunity' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be working with some of the best prospects set to hit the NFL draft this week as he works as the head coach of the American Squad at the Senior Bowl. Getsy has never been a head coach before, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for him personally. Getsy believes it’s an even bigger moment for the Bears, though.
Fall Out Boy to Kick Off Stadium Tour at Wrigley Field With Other Chicago Bands
Fans who missed out on Fall Out Boy's surprise Chicago set at the Metro this month will have another chance to see the group in their beloved home city as the band will be kicking off their new stadium tour "So Much for (Tour) Dust" at Wrigley Field -- and they'll be doing it with other popular city bands.
Former Bears LB Khalil Mack Replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl
Khalil Mack replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Khalil Mack was named to his seventh Pro Bowl this season, but he won’t participate in the event. The league announced that Bradley Chubb will replace Mack, since he withdrew due to an injury.
Chicago Mayoral Race: Lightfoot, Green Blast Wilson For ‘Rabbits' Remark at Forum, Wilson Defends His Take on Suspects
Community activist Ja’Mal Green and Mayor Lori Lightfoot lit into fellow mayoral candidate Willie Wilson during a debate Tuesday night for insisting that police be allowed to hunt “people down like rabbits.”. In the most pointed exchange, Green argued that such comments reflect the mindset that led to...
When Do Beyoncé Tickets Go On Sale? For Chicago Show, Registration Deadline is Coming Up
Fans will soon have the chance through Ticketmaster to buy tickets for Beyoncé's newly announced "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour, which stops in Chicago in July. However, a handful of exclusive presales and a lengthy "Verified Fan" registration process has led many music lovers to share their skepticism on social media.
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Suburban Chicago High School Basketball Game Ends in Chaos After Reports of Shots Fired
An exciting high school basketball game in a northern Chicago suburb Tuesday became a frightening and frantic scene after reports of shots fired drew a large police presence and created chaos for parents and players. According to officials, the incident took place during Tuesday evening's Zion vs. Waukegan basketball game,...
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
Monday Marks Another Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday. When the sun set at 5:04 p.m. Monday, it marked the first time...
From Wilmette to Gurnee, More Chicago Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing. Here's the Full List
Another 87 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores across the country will shutter, a recently updated list of closures from the home goods chain shows, following an announcement the struggling retailer made last week that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Bulls' Up-And-Down Month Defined by Multiple Blown Big Leads
Bulls' January defined by blown double-digit leads originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Jan. 2, the Chicago Bulls ushered in the new year by blowing a 21-point lead and losing in overtime to the Cavaliers, albeit aided by a blown call that ultimately allowed Donovan Mitchell to parade to 71 points.
Utility Shutoffs for Nonpayment Soar Across Illinois and Chicago Area: Report
Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of “utility corruption” in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Tom Brady's Retirement Could Give Bears Multiple Offseason Gifts
Brady's retirement could be blessing for Bears in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tom Brady era is officially over. For good this time. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning with a video posted to his social media channels. Brady retired last offseason but unretired after just 40 days, electing to return for one more run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election
In less than one month, nine mayoral candidates will duke it out in an effort to ascend to Chicago's highest office, with the 2023 election kicking into high gear. Highlighting the list of contenders is incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
15 Years Later, the Tinley Park Lane Bryant Murders Remain Unsolved
It has been 15 years since five women were killed inside the back room of a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in a murder that shocked many and left police and investigators perplexed. In the years that followed the shocking and tragic crime, investigators say they have received some...
Jeep Officially Licensed Apparel Line Designed By Black Woman from Chicago
For Mariama Davis, her Jeep Wrangler is more than just a vehicle. She named it "her love story" for the love of the Jeep culture- a culture she says only Jeep enthusiasts understand. "Jeep people are different… we literally wear something to show we’re part of the culture," said Davis....
New Study of Chicago ER Patients Reveals Troubling Findings on Diabetes
A new study published in the JAMA Network by UI Health staff found hundreds of unsuspecting patients had diabetes and prediabetes, that left untreated could lead to major complications down the road. “What's novel about this is that we're conducting a preventative health screening within our emergency department. So most...
