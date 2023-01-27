ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Courtney Vandersloot Leaving Sky, Says Goodbye to Chicago

Courtney Vandersloot leaving Sky, says goodbye to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky were just dealt another blow. A few days after Candace Parker announced she would be leaving the Sky and signing with the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot announced she is also leaving Chicago.
Luke Getsy Coaching Senior Bowl ‘Tremendous Opportunity' for Bears

Getsy coaching Senior Bowl 'tremendous opportunity' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be working with some of the best prospects set to hit the NFL draft this week as he works as the head coach of the American Squad at the Senior Bowl. Getsy has never been a head coach before, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for him personally. Getsy believes it’s an even bigger moment for the Bears, though.
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Bulls' Up-And-Down Month Defined by Multiple Blown Big Leads

Bulls' January defined by blown double-digit leads originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Jan. 2, the Chicago Bulls ushered in the new year by blowing a 21-point lead and losing in overtime to the Cavaliers, albeit aided by a blown call that ultimately allowed Donovan Mitchell to parade to 71 points.
Tom Brady's Retirement Could Give Bears Multiple Offseason Gifts

Brady's retirement could be blessing for Bears in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tom Brady era is officially over. For good this time. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning with a video posted to his social media channels. Brady retired last offseason but unretired after just 40 days, electing to return for one more run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election

In less than one month, nine mayoral candidates will duke it out in an effort to ascend to Chicago's highest office, with the 2023 election kicking into high gear. Highlighting the list of contenders is incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close

Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
