Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Dak BREAKING: Cowboys Confirm New Contract Plan - ‘QB for 10 More Years!’
FRISCO - We tried to tell you. The Dallas Cowboys, as a practical matter, are "in business'' with Dak Prescott. Now they must figure out the most financially sound way to turn the business into on-field success. And the best bite-the-bullet way to do that is to extend his contract,...
NFL Draft Profile: Arquon Bush, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Tom Brady Announces Retirement; Commanders Affected?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Take National Champion CB, Bolster Secondary
The Baltimore Ravens face an uncertain future at the cornerback position for next season. While Marlon Humphrey is expected to continue his role as the team's top corner, the player starting opposite from him is a mystery with Marcus Peters facing free agency. That's why The 33rd Team has the...
NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Select Offensive Lineman Ahead of Veteran Roster Moves?
FRISCO - As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Dallas Cowboys and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Dallas, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach Mike McCarthy's own review...
New Broncos HC Sean Payton ‘Excited’ to Coach Russell Wilson
A consistent throughout the Broncos' weeks-long courtship of Sean Payton was his willingness to take on quarterback Russell Wilson. Reports indicated he was intrigued by the idea of working with Wilson, the $245 million franchise player many believe requires salvaging after a disastrous 2022 campaign. And Payton confirmed as much...
Lamar Jackson New Coach BREAKING: 2nd Interview with Ravens
Is Dave Canales the answer for the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff - and for Lamar Jackson?. After obviously impressing in his first meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales seems to be closing in on the vacant offensive coordinator job in Baltimore. Baltimore has reportedly requested...
Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles Releases Statement Regarding Tom Brady’s Retirement
Tom Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL exactly a year after he retired for the first time. Brady spent three seasons in Tampa Bay before deciding to trade in his cleats for a microphone and sailing off into the Florida sunset. During his time in Tampa Bay,...
OT Darnell Wright Open to Changing Sides After Meeting With Steelers
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking at a number of offensive line prospects during their NFL Draft scouting, but one name that seems to be on many people's radar recently is Tennesse offensive tackle, Darnell Wright. Wright comes into the NFL Draft process as a right tackle but...
Jimmy Garoppolo Potentially Returning to the 49ers is Zero
Looks like the Jimmy Garoppolo era with the San Francisco 49ers is finally coming to an indefinite close. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch held their exit press conference on Wednesday where Shanahan gave a simple answer on Garoppolo returning. "I don't see any scenario of that." Garoppolo...
Coach DeMeco Ryans Turns Down Broncos for Texans - Or Has He?
Everything is starting to fall into place for the Houston Texans and their head coaching search. On Monday evening, according to a report from the Denver Gazette's Woody Paige, Houston's top candidate, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, informed the Broncos that he was not interested in their head coaching vacancy, which would the way for his Texans hire.
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
Dolphins Get Good Cap News, But Work Remains
The Miami Dolphins still are going to have a lot of work to do to get reshape their roster this offseason with their salary-cap constraints, but they did get some good news in that department Monday. NFL teams were informed Monday, per multiple reports, that the salary cap for 2023...
Odds for Rodgers’ 2023 Team Continue to Tighten
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers continue to be the betting favorite to be Aaron Rodgers’ team in 2023, but the odds continue to get closer and closer to a coin flip. In odds updated on Tuesday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are -110 to...
