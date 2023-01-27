Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Select Offensive Lineman Ahead of Veteran Roster Moves?
FRISCO - As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Dallas Cowboys and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Dallas, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach Mike McCarthy's own review...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak BREAKING: Cowboys Confirm New Contract Plan - ‘QB for 10 More Years!’
FRISCO - We tried to tell you. The Dallas Cowboys, as a practical matter, are "in business'' with Dak Prescott. Now they must figure out the most financially sound way to turn the business into on-field success. And the best bite-the-bullet way to do that is to extend his contract,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Arquon Bush, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Tom Brady Announces Retirement; Commanders Affected?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Take National Champion CB, Bolster Secondary
The Baltimore Ravens face an uncertain future at the cornerback position for next season. While Marlon Humphrey is expected to continue his role as the team's top corner, the player starting opposite from him is a mystery with Marcus Peters facing free agency. That's why The 33rd Team has the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Shrine Bowl Practice Day 3: Which Players Catching Bill Belichick’s Attention?
LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots, led by receivers coach Troy Brown, wrapped up their third practice session at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the cold and wet Fertitta Complex at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Brown stood in front of the microphone, exasperated after a difficult offensive performance...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Back IN OBJ Sweepstakes - Jerry
The Dallas Cowboys are going back after free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the vow of owner Jerry Jones, who said on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would revisit the idea of signing the rehabbing Pro Bowler. Jones's latest comments about the 30-year-old Beckham come after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lamar Jackson New Coach BREAKING: 2nd Interview with Ravens
Is Dave Canales the answer for the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff - and for Lamar Jackson?. After obviously impressing in his first meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales seems to be closing in on the vacant offensive coordinator job in Baltimore. Baltimore has reportedly requested...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Lose Duce Staley to Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions will have to replace an important member of their coaching staff heading into the 2023 season. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff according to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Staley will be working with new Panthers head coach Frank Reich.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As the GOAT announces his retirement, we look back on Tom Brady’s best moments on the golf course
And no, not the greatest quarterback of all time. Not the greatest football player of all time. The greatest athlete of all time. Yes, this is coming from a Patriots fan so is there a little bias? Sure. But you can’t argue with seven Super Bowl titles, three separate hall-of-fame careers in his 20s, 30s and 40s, and a plethora of record statistics that may take up this entire page if listed out one by one.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Options Available for Steelers LT Spot
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the Senior Bowl, and right away, it was clear what position they were looking at. As Mike Tomlin and company spend the week scouting, they're doing plenty of homework on the offensive linemen, which leaves you wondering if the NFL Draft is their direction for a new left tackle. However, adding a rookie isn't their only option at the position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OT Darnell Wright Open to Changing Sides After Meeting With Steelers
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking at a number of offensive line prospects during their NFL Draft scouting, but one name that seems to be on many people's radar recently is Tennesse offensive tackle, Darnell Wright. Wright comes into the NFL Draft process as a right tackle but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jimmy Garoppolo Potentially Returning to the 49ers is Zero
Looks like the Jimmy Garoppolo era with the San Francisco 49ers is finally coming to an indefinite close. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch held their exit press conference on Wednesday where Shanahan gave a simple answer on Garoppolo returning. "I don't see any scenario of that." Garoppolo...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Penn State Adds Another 4-Star Lineman to Its 2023 Recruiting Class
Penn State bolstered its promising young group of offensive linemen on National Signing Day, as 4-star prospect Chimdy Onoh committed to the Lions' 2023 recruiting class. Onoh announced his decision Wednesday at a ceremony at his school, Dundalk High in Maryland. Onoh is the 23rd player in Penn State's 2023...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odds for Rodgers’ 2023 Team Continue to Tighten
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers continue to be the betting favorite to be Aaron Rodgers’ team in 2023, but the odds continue to get closer and closer to a coin flip. In odds updated on Tuesday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are -110 to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Get Good Cap News, But Work Remains
The Miami Dolphins still are going to have a lot of work to do to get reshape their roster this offseason with their salary-cap constraints, but they did get some good news in that department Monday. NFL teams were informed Monday, per multiple reports, that the salary cap for 2023...
