MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the Senior Bowl, and right away, it was clear what position they were looking at. As Mike Tomlin and company spend the week scouting, they're doing plenty of homework on the offensive linemen, which leaves you wondering if the NFL Draft is their direction for a new left tackle. However, adding a rookie isn't their only option at the position.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO