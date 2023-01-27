ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, TX

Teen killed in Santa Rosa shooting; Neighbor says it sounded like fireworks

By Marlane Reyna, Jesse Mendez, Ryan Henry
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4an9Ky_0kTb0VHz00

SANTA ROSA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Santa Rosa Police Department says a 16-year-old was killed Thursday night in a shooting in Santa Rosa.

The identity of the boy, who officials say was shot multiple times, has not been released to the public.

The Texas Rangers and Cameron County District Attorney’s Office are helping in the investigation of the fatal shooting at the Village Apartments, a city official told ValleyCentral.

The police response came after gunshots were reported at the Village Apartments, but the details of the investigation have not yet fully been made public.

Santa Rosa police units were at the scene, where they had placed yellow investigation scene tap to cordon off areas at the apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Thursday after someone made an emergency call to the dispatch at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, according to City Administrator Ronnie Hernandez, who spoke with ValleyCentral.

He described the shooting as involving “a couple of kids” with guns, and he told ValleyCentral that law enforcement has identified possible suspects but have not released their names.

“Although bystanders were administering first aid, the victim did not survive,” the District Attorney stated in a release sent Friday afternoon.

A neighbor living near the apartment complex told ValleyCentral that he heard what sounded like a machine gun, but he thought at first he was hearing fireworks.

Santa Rosa police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 956-636-1050.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Zulema Del Los Santos
4d ago

So sad…. Another beautiful happy soul has gone to heaven. My condolences to the mother siblings of that precious innocent teenager. No matter what, he was a child of God. I do pray for justice to be served. The sad thing I heard through a dear friend who lives & witnessed… 👀👂 same apartments. Where were the Santa Rosa Police officers at?? The sheriff were there first!!! (at the crime scene) God is watching everyone and everything; I pray the family does get answers…

Reply
2
 

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

