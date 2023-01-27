Read full article on original website
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
fox35orlando.com
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
WSVN-TV
‘Almost hoping I don’t die,’ Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Orlando shares ordeal
ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - With the barrel of a gun pointed to his head, the driver of an Amazon truck was determined to see another day. “It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die,” Louis Rodriguez said. That’s how Rodriguez said he felt as a gun was pointed...
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.
flaglerlive.com
40 Years in Prison for Jevante Hamilton for Overdose Death of Tim Davidson and Other Offenses
When Jevante Hamilton walked into Circuit Judge Chris France’s courtroom this afternoon, he was already carrying a 10-year prison sentence, freshly imposed in Volusia County on charges unrelated to those that brought him back to Flagler County. When he walked out less than an hour later, his sentence had...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other. The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.
Janitor, 72, gets trapped in inmate holding cell without food for 3 days while cleaning courthouse
A janitor accidentally got locked inside an inmate holding cell for three days without food while cleaning at the Orange County Courthouse during her cleaning duties, according to the sheriff’s office.
fox35orlando.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
click orlando
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after 2 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after two men were found shot in Orange County, deputies said. This happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Fairlane Ave. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken...
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
Florida sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” videos on social media, saying that he wasn’t a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff’s posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.”
10NEWS
Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
click orlando
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Foot Patrol Search Finds Cannabis, Firearm Downtown
Recently, Orlando Police Department TAC Officers were on foot patrol in the downtown area. According to law enforcement, the police officers observed an occupied vehicle in the parking lot located at N. Garland Ave and W. Washington St. Upon approach, officers observed an open carry of a firearm. Contact was...
click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
click orlando
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
