ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other. The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Police Foot Patrol Search Finds Cannabis, Firearm Downtown

Recently, Orlando Police Department TAC Officers were on foot patrol in the downtown area. According to law enforcement, the police officers observed an occupied vehicle in the parking lot located at N. Garland Ave and W. Washington St. Upon approach, officers observed an open carry of a firearm. Contact was...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy