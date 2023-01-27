ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Flora-Bama hosting job fair Friday, Saturday for all open positions

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYUH1_0kTb03u800

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — For those looking to get a job, the Flora-Bama is hosting a job fair Friday and Saturday for all of their open positions.

Jan. 27-28, from 10 a.m., until 5 p.m., the 2022 Job Fair will be hosted at the Tent Stage at Flora-Bama.

According to Flora-Bama, both open and back of the house positions are available.

Applicants will have to provide proof of I.D. and citizenship. To apply in advance, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

One inmate escapee captured by authorities; three escapees remain at large

UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around Noon, the Magnolia Police Department confirmed that Denickolas Brown has been captured by authorities. Rico Rose, Dariusz Patterson, and Meadow Saulsbury are still wanted by officials. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities in Columbia County, Ark. are currently searching for four inmate escapees. On January 30, 2023, reports confirmed […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
WKRG News 5

18-year-old identified as one of the gunmen who allegedly ambushed Louisiana police; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen. The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Louisiana; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy