Flora-Bama hosting job fair Friday, Saturday for all open positions

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — For those looking to get a job, the Flora-Bama is hosting a job fair Friday and Saturday for all of their open positions.

Jan. 27-28, from 10 a.m., until 5 p.m., the 2022 Job Fair will be hosted at the Tent Stage at Flora-Bama.

According to Flora-Bama, both open and back of the house positions are available.

Applicants will have to provide proof of I.D. and citizenship. To apply in advance, click here .

