Flora-Bama hosting job fair Friday, Saturday for all open positions
PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — For those looking to get a job, the Flora-Bama is hosting a job fair Friday and Saturday for all of their open positions.
Jan. 27-28, from 10 a.m., until 5 p.m., the 2022 Job Fair will be hosted at the Tent Stage at Flora-Bama.
According to Flora-Bama, both open and back of the house positions are available.
Applicants will have to provide proof of I.D. and citizenship. To apply in advance, click here .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0