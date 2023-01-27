PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — It's hard to believe graduation is only four months away and with that, juniors and seniors are starting to think about what comes next. The School District of Palm Beach County is helping out through an annual event called “Claim Your Future.” The county’s Business Development Board Foundation collaborates with the district to tell students directly what kind of careers are most in-demand here in South Florida.

