Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!Kristin Leigh WilsonOkeechobee, FL
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
cw34.com
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
cw34.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
cw34.com
Group-home driver arrested in stolen van case in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A second arrest has been made following the theft and recovery of a group home van and its wheelchair-bound passenger on Monday. The driver of the van, Ernso Oge, 65, was arrested on Wednesday. According to police, Oge, a group home employee, entered...
cw34.com
Video of arrest raises questions about actions of Palm Beach Sheriff's Office K9 handler
Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating an arrest of a wanted fugitive involving a K9 handler and a K9 dog. The incident in question happened on Thursday, January 26, and was caught on cell phone video by a bystander. What happened...
cw34.com
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
cw34.com
Man arrested for stealing van with wheelchair-bound man inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made after a van with a non-verbal, wheelchair-bound man inside was stolen on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van in an attempt to return...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers found a man dead outside a convenience store on 3309 President Barack Obama Highway. Investigators say his death is a homicide.
cw34.com
Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
cw34.com
Woman charged with stabbing neighbor pleads guilty
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged with stabbing her neighbor pleaded guilty on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to the plea deal, 36-year-old Avious Lucas was sentenced to 42 months in state prison as part of the agreement. She also was sentenced to 273 days in county jail for the charge of resisting an officer, but was given credit for time already served.
veronews.com
Vehicle found in Sunday hit-and-run crash that left jogger seriously hurt
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies found a vehicle Monday they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured over the weekend. Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was found at the suspect’s residence. It was unclear if the driver has been arrested. “We...
cw34.com
Non-verbal wheelchair-bound man and van found, search continues for thief: Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have safely found the non-verbal wheelchair-bound man, along with van. However, the thief is still at large. Police said at 1:55 p.m. officers responded to a convenience store on SW Bayshore Blvd. near SW Lakehurst Dr. to a report of a stolen vehicle. Little did police know this would turn into something much bigger.
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers'
About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
The annual "Claim Your Future" showcase brings in hundreds of Palm Beach County students
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — It's hard to believe graduation is only four months away and with that, juniors and seniors are starting to think about what comes next. The School District of Palm Beach County is helping out through an annual event called “Claim Your Future.” The county’s Business Development Board Foundation collaborates with the district to tell students directly what kind of careers are most in-demand here in South Florida.
cw34.com
Car left hanging in elevator shaft at local dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car elevator malfunction left one vehicle hanging in an elevator shaft at a local dealership in Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said units responded to calls for help Tuesday night. Once on scene, crews first had to handle a fuel leak which required them to cut power to the business.
cw34.com
Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
cw34.com
Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
4-week-old Florida puppy burned, tortured, and in need of help, rescue says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida animal rescue said it rescued a puppy that was burned and tortured before being left in a warehouse. Dade, a 4-week-old puppy, came to the Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County from Miami-Dade Animal Services Friday in terrible shape. The small dog was covered in burns and lessons […]
WPBF News 25
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man arrested on his way to a drug deal, 1 pound of meth found
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A delivery gone wrong. On Jan. 23, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take place in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Detectives were able to confirm that Davon Taylor, 25, would be traveling to Indian River County...
