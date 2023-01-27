ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

cw34.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for stealing van with wheelchair-bound man inside

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made after a van with a non-verbal, wheelchair-bound man inside was stolen on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van in an attempt to return...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers found a man dead outside a convenience store on 3309 President Barack Obama Highway. Investigators say his death is a homicide.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Woman charged with stabbing neighbor pleads guilty

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged with stabbing her neighbor pleaded guilty on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to the plea deal, 36-year-old Avious Lucas was sentenced to 42 months in state prison as part of the agreement. She also was sentenced to 273 days in county jail for the charge of resisting an officer, but was given credit for time already served.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

The annual "Claim Your Future" showcase brings in hundreds of Palm Beach County students

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — It's hard to believe graduation is only four months away and with that, juniors and seniors are starting to think about what comes next. The School District of Palm Beach County is helping out through an annual event called “Claim Your Future.” The county’s Business Development Board Foundation collaborates with the district to tell students directly what kind of careers are most in-demand here in South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Car left hanging in elevator shaft at local dealership

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car elevator malfunction left one vehicle hanging in an elevator shaft at a local dealership in Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said units responded to calls for help Tuesday night. Once on scene, crews first had to handle a fuel leak which required them to cut power to the business.
cw34.com

Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL

