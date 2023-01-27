Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO