5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Altoona UVA to host open house to highlight newly renovated event space
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona UVA Club is inviting the public to come and check out its newly renovated event space. The ballroom portion of the club is a large, spacious, area that is available to accommodate guests for your next event. The UVA will be holding an...
Sponsored Content: Tailored Closet of Central PA can help you organize any space
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tailored Closet of Central PA are your local home organization experts. They take the time to understand your family’s needs, style preferences, and more to create an organizational solution that is completely customized for you. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with...
How the Moshannon Valley turned economic disaster into multi-million dollar success
“There’s new perspective and new life in the community, and it just keeps getting better and better.”
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
The Centre Daily Times’ new dynamic eEdition to launch Wednesday. Here’s what to know
The new feature is one more way to reach our readers with local news.
Weather Minute for February 1, 2023
This morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with patchy clouds. Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There will be more sunshine in the north compared to the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.
Blair Go Red for Women working to eradicate heart disease & stroke in women
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association wants to encourage everyone to take action to improve their heart health. One way they work to raise awareness is by encouraging everyone to participate in National Wear Red Day!. National Wear Red Day is...
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Sponsored Content: Highmark Wholecare volunteering & giving back in the 814
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highmark Wholecare covers Blair, Cambria, Bedford, Somerset, Huntingdon, Fulton, and Clearfield counties. As a company, Highmark Wholecare places an emphasis on “wholecare” and helping “people achieve not just physical health, but whole life health.” Included in that “whole life health” mentality is volunteering and giving back.
Fire breaks out at Centre County business
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through Advanced Powder Products (APP) in Rush Township early Wednesday morning while people were inside. First responders were called to the business, which is located at the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1. Assistant Philipsburg Fire Chief David Greenwald said they are […]
State College police seek info about vehicle that drove through, damaged Spring Creek Park
A field in the Spring Creek Park was damaged over the weekend.
Here’s what local government boards in Centre County have planned the week of Jan. 30
The State College Area School District board will hold a meeting to interview candidates for an open seat on the board.
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Jan. 2-6, 2023
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Jan. 2-6 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
Penn State represented in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl
(WHTM) – Two Nittany Lions will participate in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, one of several college all-star games leading into the 2023 NFL Draft. The East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriner’s Children’s, a health care system that provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, all regardless of whether the child’s family can afford the services.
Police: Centre County man used fake dating profile to send people to woman’s house
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte man is accused of using a dating app to send numerous people to a woman’s home and lying to 911 when reporting that her residence was on fire. Timothy Coble, 40, harassed a woman for months, by using the “Grindr” app to give out her address to about multiple […]
Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
Garbage thief caught with trash bags in Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A 35-year-old Jersey Shore man confessed to stealing cash and garbage during an interview with members of the Lycoming Regional Police Department. When confronted by investigators, Chadwic Timothy Moriarity confessed to taking trash from a home near the 1565 Nices Hollow Road on Jan. 21, police said. Moriarity also said he took approximately $6 that was intended to pay Hennigan Disposal for the waste removal. Several...
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
