State College, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally

Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for February 1, 2023

This morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with patchy clouds. Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There will be more sunshine in the north compared to the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Sponsored Content: Highmark Wholecare volunteering & giving back in the 814

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highmark Wholecare covers Blair, Cambria, Bedford, Somerset, Huntingdon, Fulton, and Clearfield counties. As a company, Highmark Wholecare places an emphasis on “wholecare” and helping “people achieve not just physical health, but whole life health.” Included in that “whole life health” mentality is volunteering and giving back.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Centre County business

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through Advanced Powder Products (APP) in Rush Township early Wednesday morning while people were inside. First responders were called to the business, which is located at the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1. Assistant Philipsburg Fire Chief David Greenwald said they are […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Jan. 2-6, 2023

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Jan. 2-6 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
wtaj.com

Penn State represented in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

(WHTM) – Two Nittany Lions will participate in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, one of several college all-star games leading into the 2023 NFL Draft. The East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriner’s Children’s, a health care system that provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, all regardless of whether the child’s family can afford the services.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Garbage thief caught with trash bags in Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A 35-year-old Jersey Shore man confessed to stealing cash and garbage during an interview with members of the Lycoming Regional Police Department. When confronted by investigators, Chadwic Timothy Moriarity confessed to taking trash from a home near the 1565 Nices Hollow Road on Jan. 21, police said. Moriarity also said he took approximately $6 that was intended to pay Hennigan Disposal for the waste removal. Several...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA

