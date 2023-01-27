ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

click orlando

2 killed when car crashes into tree in Marion County

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – A driver and a passenger were killed Tuesday night when a car crashed into a tree in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened along County Road 464C, east of SE 99th Place near Ocklawaha. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Levy County deputies arrest man for stealing woman's car at store

The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says they arrested a man for grand theft auto and petit theft on Jan. 27. The Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a convenience store located at 1851 Northwest 115th Street in Chiefland. The victim told the Sheriff's Office she went into a store and while she was inside her Nissan was stolen.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder

An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
OCALA, FL
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
riverbendnews.org

Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments

A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
LADY LAKE, FL

