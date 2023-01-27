Read full article on original website
knau.org
Earth Notes: African Americans in Arizona’s Timber Industry
In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the timber industry was drawn to the Colorado Plateau’s extensive pine forests. And African Americans played a big part in that industry. People of African descent had already come to the Southwest as early as the 1500s, with the Spaniards. After...
knau.org
Grant awarded to NAU and other AZ schools to alleviate nursing shortage
The Arizona Department of Health Services has awarded nearly $6.5 million to Northern Arizona University to help alleviate the state’s nursing shortage. The grant is designed to accelerate the completion of nursing programs, allowing students to finish their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 12 to 18 months.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
knau.org
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
Weather officials say hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its current level. The Las Vegas...
