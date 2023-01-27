ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates push for Connecticut voting rights bill

With voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to pass the state’s John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act this year. Civil rights groups including the NAACP and the ACLU of Connecticut say the legislation would get rid of Connecticut’s restrictive voting laws that limit access to absentee voting and do not permit early voting.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Democrats pledge support for advocacy group’s legislative agenda

Some Connecticut Democrats have pledged to support the legislative priorities of a multi-religious group called Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut (CONECT). The members from about 200 different religious congregations from across the state, have endorsed a 2023 agenda that includes fixes to fully implement the state’s new clean slate law, which they championed two years ago.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lamont unveils $45 million tax cut for Connecticut’s working poor

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont unveiled plans Monday to cut state income taxes for more than 211,000 working poor families by an average of $211 over the next year. The governor’s proposal to bolster the state Earned Income Tax Credit is aimed at families that generally will earn between $64,000 and $46,500 in 2023 and would become available with tax returns filed in the winter and spring of 2024.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CT lawmakers and advocates seek stronger statewide environmental justice law

Over 40 groups are asking Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to create a stronger environmental justice law in the state. The state environmental justice (EJ) law was last updated in 2020. But now, the coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates is demanding that the state take further legislative action to protect communities negatively impacted by environmental hazards from facilities like power plants, incinerators and sewage treatment plants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut’s largest prison suffered COVID lockdown, staffing issues

Connecticut’s largest prison, MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, was placed on a multi-week lockdown this winter due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Department of Corrections, more than 650 employees and 700 inmates have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 1. As of January 27, 300 employees and inmates are currently recovering from COVID.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The people have spoken

The large majority of Long Island Congressman George Santos’ constituents want him to resign. Connecticut officials say most cases of police using deadly force last year were justified. A resource center for formerly incarcerated individuals is coming to Bridgeport. And the military will now allow troops to serve even if they refuse to get the COVID vaccine.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Gov. Hochul to deliver budget address Wednesday as session accelerates

By Albany standards, it has been a rocky start to the New York State Legislative session with Governor Hochul’s pick for Chief Judge rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee, and ongoing disagreement about how to approach public safety. Hochul delivers her state budget plan this week, accelerating the horse trading that has long defined the sprint to the new fiscal year that begins April 1. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with Capital Correspondent Karen DeWitt.
New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power

New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sports betting is now underway in Massachusetts

Massachusetts' three casinos can now begin taking bets on sporting events in person. This comes after state lawmakers approved legislation last summer. Since then, both the state Gaming Commission and the casinos have worked to get ready for the new industry. MGM Springfield president, Chris Kelley, said legalizing sports wagering...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Keep your eyes peeled!

Wildlife biologists will launch a three-year survey of mammals considered to be rare on Long Island. Connecticut's largest prison quietly locked down due to COVID outbreak. New York’s top political campaign donors outspent all small donors in 2022. And a look at Connecticut’s census data over the last ten years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sound Bites: EMS crises, catalytic converter theft ring

Good afternoon! It feels like January just started — but it’s already gone in a flash. Here's a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:. The Connecticut Council of Small Towns is calling for lawmakers to produce new legislation to address EMS staff shortages. The council wants the state to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for ambulance services to attract and retain emergency service workers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mohegan Sun and Soloviev Group to bid for New York casino license

Mohegan Sun and the Soloviev Group are partnering to bid for the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar casino complex on the east side of midtown Manhattan. If they’re successful in snagging one of three licenses expected to be awarded by state gambling regulators this year, the complex would be built on one of the largest undeveloped plots of land left in the city, located near the United Nations Headquarters.
MANHATTAN, NY

