Advocates push for Connecticut voting rights bill
With voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to pass the state’s John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act this year. Civil rights groups including the NAACP and the ACLU of Connecticut say the legislation would get rid of Connecticut’s restrictive voting laws that limit access to absentee voting and do not permit early voting.
EPA wants to accelerate lead pipe replacement in Connecticut, but timeline remains unclear
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched an initiative to accelerate lead service line replacement in parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dedicated $15 billion in 2021 to replace lead pipes across America. But this move provides new technical assistance to communities to remove...
Connecticut Democrats pledge support for advocacy group’s legislative agenda
Some Connecticut Democrats have pledged to support the legislative priorities of a multi-religious group called Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut (CONECT). The members from about 200 different religious congregations from across the state, have endorsed a 2023 agenda that includes fixes to fully implement the state’s new clean slate law, which they championed two years ago.
Advocates, legislators call for school resource officers to be replaced with trained counselors
Connecticut advocates are calling for the removal of school resource officers from schools. They say the police officers do not make schools safer, but rather increase the likelihood of arrests and expulsions, specifically for Black and Latinx students. The Connecticut Black and Brown Student Union joined the Community First Coalition...
Connecticut has changed in the last decade. Here are 10 charts that show how.
Connecticut is known as the “land of steady habits,” but over the course of 10 years, little changes add up. In the early 2010s, Connecticut was still mired in the aftermath of the Great Recession, former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had raised taxes and the state budget was in a “permanent state of fiscal crisis,” officials said.
Lamont unveils $45 million tax cut for Connecticut’s working poor
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont unveiled plans Monday to cut state income taxes for more than 211,000 working poor families by an average of $211 over the next year. The governor’s proposal to bolster the state Earned Income Tax Credit is aimed at families that generally will earn between $64,000 and $46,500 in 2023 and would become available with tax returns filed in the winter and spring of 2024.
CT lawmakers and advocates seek stronger statewide environmental justice law
Over 40 groups are asking Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to create a stronger environmental justice law in the state. The state environmental justice (EJ) law was last updated in 2020. But now, the coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates is demanding that the state take further legislative action to protect communities negatively impacted by environmental hazards from facilities like power plants, incinerators and sewage treatment plants.
Connecticut’s largest prison suffered COVID lockdown, staffing issues
Connecticut’s largest prison, MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, was placed on a multi-week lockdown this winter due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Department of Corrections, more than 650 employees and 700 inmates have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 1. As of January 27, 300 employees and inmates are currently recovering from COVID.
The people have spoken
The large majority of Long Island Congressman George Santos’ constituents want him to resign. Connecticut officials say most cases of police using deadly force last year were justified. A resource center for formerly incarcerated individuals is coming to Bridgeport. And the military will now allow troops to serve even if they refuse to get the COVID vaccine.
Gov. Hochul to deliver budget address Wednesday as session accelerates
By Albany standards, it has been a rocky start to the New York State Legislative session with Governor Hochul’s pick for Chief Judge rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee, and ongoing disagreement about how to approach public safety. Hochul delivers her state budget plan this week, accelerating the horse trading that has long defined the sprint to the new fiscal year that begins April 1. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with Capital Correspondent Karen DeWitt.
New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power
New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
Sports betting is now underway in Massachusetts
Massachusetts' three casinos can now begin taking bets on sporting events in person. This comes after state lawmakers approved legislation last summer. Since then, both the state Gaming Commission and the casinos have worked to get ready for the new industry. MGM Springfield president, Chris Kelley, said legalizing sports wagering...
MGM Springfield celebrates launch of legalized sports betting in Massachusetts
MGM Springfield launches in-person sports betting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, now that it is legal in Massachusetts. Holding the scissors to cut the ribbon celebrating the launch is Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno surrounded by local legislators and gimbling regulators. After a countdown to 10 a.m., the appointed time bets...
After its first year, Connecticut's inspector general's office weighs police conduct
The newly created Connecticut inspector general’s office investigated nine cases of police using deadly force last year, finding eight of them were justified. The Connecticut IG’s office was formed as part of the state’s police accountability law passed in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd two years ago.
Keep your eyes peeled!
Wildlife biologists will launch a three-year survey of mammals considered to be rare on Long Island. Connecticut's largest prison quietly locked down due to COVID outbreak. New York’s top political campaign donors outspent all small donors in 2022. And a look at Connecticut’s census data over the last ten years.
Sound Bites: EMS crises, catalytic converter theft ring
Good afternoon! It feels like January just started — but it’s already gone in a flash. Here's a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:. The Connecticut Council of Small Towns is calling for lawmakers to produce new legislation to address EMS staff shortages. The council wants the state to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for ambulance services to attract and retain emergency service workers.
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
Mohegan Sun and Soloviev Group to bid for New York casino license
Mohegan Sun and the Soloviev Group are partnering to bid for the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar casino complex on the east side of midtown Manhattan. If they’re successful in snagging one of three licenses expected to be awarded by state gambling regulators this year, the complex would be built on one of the largest undeveloped plots of land left in the city, located near the United Nations Headquarters.
After warm spell, temperatures in Connecticut are expected to drop Thursday into the weekend
A shot of cold weather is expected to hit Connecticut Friday and Saturday with wind chills falling well below zero. Temperatures are expected to drop late Thursday and persist through Friday and Saturday. Evening temperatures could reach the single digits or lower. The National Weather Service (NWS) said wind chills...
Connecticut drag queens shine in latest season of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'
RuPaul’s Drag Race is an Emmy-award winning series on MTV that pits drag queens from around the country against each other to become “America’s next drag superstar.” The cultural phenomenon is in its 15th season. Previous to this season, there has never been a drag contestant...
