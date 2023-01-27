Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning.
The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
No damage is reported. Another earthquake rattled Milledgeville in October. That 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook the area on a Sunday. The epicenter was in Hancock County.
Another earthquake was felt in Butts and Jasper counties in September. Butts Deputy County Manager J Michael Brewer said the 2.4 magnitude quake sounded like thunder or an explosion. Georgia has been prone to small earthquakes over the years but they are rare. Only a few hundred have happened in the state since 1900.
Georgia still has a number of fault lines, though. That’s where most earthquakes occur.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 17