Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning.

The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.

No damage is reported. Another earthquake rattled Milledgeville in October. That 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook the area on a Sunday. The epicenter was in Hancock County.

Another earthquake was felt in Butts and Jasper counties in September. Butts Deputy County Manager J Michael Brewer said the 2.4 magnitude quake sounded like thunder or an explosion. Georgia has been prone to small earthquakes over the years but they are rare. Only a few hundred have happened in the state since 1900.

Georgia still has a number of fault lines, though. That’s where most earthquakes occur.

