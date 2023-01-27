Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
New Gov. Tina Kotek’s first budget plan calls for big spending on housing, education and behavioral health
New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to spend $1 billion in the next two years to preserve and build more affordable housing, funnel more than $9 billion to public schools and devote millions to increase staffing at the Oregon State Hospital, under a $240.6 billion proposed spending plan released Tuesday.
klcc.org
Crab season opens this week on last sections of Oregon's coastline-- with possible caveat
The final two stretches of Oregon’s coast will open for commercial Dungeness crab fishing this week. But there may be some restrictions. The coastline to the north from Cape Falcon to the Washington border opens for commercial crabbing Feb. 1. The south coast from Cape Arago to the California border is set to open this Saturday.
klcc.org
ODOT's Safe Routes for School program receives funding
Oregonians can expect to see new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, curb ramps, and other projects for their communities, particularly near schools. The improvements are part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s new Safe Routes to School program. Commissioners have approved 26 new Safe Routes to School projects totaling $32.4 million....
klcc.org
Blood banks encourage donation through winter months
As the frigid and icy winter season goes on, blood drive organizers across Oregon are encouraging more donors. Freezing weather can have a severe impact on blood donation. Dawn Johnson, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross Cascades, says blood drives have taken a hit over the past couple of months.
Comments / 0