Florida State

ODOT's Safe Routes for School program receives funding

Oregonians can expect to see new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, curb ramps, and other projects for their communities, particularly near schools. The improvements are part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s new Safe Routes to School program. Commissioners have approved 26 new Safe Routes to School projects totaling $32.4 million....
OREGON STATE
Blood banks encourage donation through winter months

As the frigid and icy winter season goes on, blood drive organizers across Oregon are encouraging more donors. Freezing weather can have a severe impact on blood donation. Dawn Johnson, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross Cascades, says blood drives have taken a hit over the past couple of months.
OREGON STATE

