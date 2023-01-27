ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
WBRE

Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested

READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County man arrested on several weapons, drug charges following traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers initiated a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter (pictured above) and Jaekwon...
abc27.com

Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Men charged in Berks County 7-Eleven armed robbery investigation

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Reading men have been charged after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store. On January 25 Spring Township Police responded to the robbery on the 3100 block of State Hill Road. A store clerk told officers two men in dark hooded sweatshirts and jeans with masks entered the store and began to yell at them.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged in shooting in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
local21news.com

Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Police share details of suicide notes left by family in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We're learning more about why three members of a York County family made the decision to end their own lives. West Manchester Township said suicide notes were left behind. James Daub, 62, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan, were found dead...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County judge nearing end of suspension

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge. Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner claims she's HIV positive after assault on guard

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A prisoner bit a corrections officer, then claimed she had HIV, police say. The officer was forced to undergo treatment for his injury and for the prevention of HIV, according to Bloomsburg Officer Jim Cromley. Now Amber Lynn Mordan, 22, of Bloomsburg, is facing first-degree felony charges for the alleged assault at Columbia County Prison on Nov. 6. Warden George Nye contacted police after Mordan was brought...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy