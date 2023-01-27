Read full article on original website
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested
READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
local21news.com
Man arrested after THC found in system following fatal crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An arrest has been made following a crash that took the life of one woman and seriously injured another over a month ago. The incident happened Dec. 29, 2022, around 12:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of New Holland Pike according to the East Lampeter Township Police Department.
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
FOX 43
Lancaster County man arrested on several weapons, drug charges following traffic stop
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers initiated a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter (pictured above) and Jaekwon...
abc27.com
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
abc27.com
Men charged in Berks County 7-Eleven armed robbery investigation
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Reading men have been charged after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store. On January 25 Spring Township Police responded to the robbery on the 3100 block of State Hill Road. A store clerk told officers two men in dark hooded sweatshirts and jeans with masks entered the store and began to yell at them.
WGAL
Man charged in shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
abc27.com
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
local21news.com
Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
Unlikely friendship: Harrisburg councilman and intruder who tried to break into his nonprofit office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Early Saturday morning, Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez got a notification from his doorbell camera. The video captured someone in a mask and plastic gloves trying to break into the offices of All You Can, Inc. a nonprofit Rodriguez runs in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood.
WGAL
Police share details of suicide notes left by family in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We're learning more about why three members of a York County family made the decision to end their own lives. West Manchester Township said suicide notes were left behind. James Daub, 62, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan, were found dead...
local21news.com
Teenager charged after doing burnouts on fire station helipad in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A teenager has been charged after causing over $1,400 dollars in damages to a fire station's helipad in Stevens. Officials say police had several phone calls about Viacheslav Dziuba, 19, doing burnouts with his vehicle on the Stevens Fire Company's helipad. The incident happened...
Man wanted on multiple arrest warrants allegedly runs from troopers
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say fled from a traffic stop and is wanted on multiple arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 18 around 6:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 901 in Schuylkill County. Police say, Dale Hart, 39, of […]
abc27.com
Dauphin County judge nearing end of suspension
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge. Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.
abc27.com
Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
Prisoner claims she's HIV positive after assault on guard
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A prisoner bit a corrections officer, then claimed she had HIV, police say. The officer was forced to undergo treatment for his injury and for the prevention of HIV, according to Bloomsburg Officer Jim Cromley. Now Amber Lynn Mordan, 22, of Bloomsburg, is facing first-degree felony charges for the alleged assault at Columbia County Prison on Nov. 6. Warden George Nye contacted police after Mordan was brought...
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
Central Pa. law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols incident
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After Memphis police released 67 minutes of video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols prior to his death, law enforcement agencies in southcentral Pa. responded. "I watched the video and I was appalled by it," Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association President Kerry Nye said. "That...
