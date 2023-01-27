ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in the street in Chula Vista

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A woman was fatally struck by two cars while crossing a street in Chula Vista on Thursday, police said.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. on Palomar Street, east of Industrial Boulevard, said Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo.

Investigators determined the woman was in the middle lane of Palomar Street when a Toyota Corolla headed east struck her. Grippo said. The driver of a Scion IA, also headed east, also struck the woman.

Both drivers stopped after the collision and cooperated with officers, the lieutenant said. Neither was suspected of driving under the influence.

Responding officers attempted CPR on the woman, but she died before being taken to a hospital, Grippo said. She was a Chula Vista resident, but she won't be identified until family members have been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the Police Department's traffic division at (619) 455-2463.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
