Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
Dorchester teens accused getting in knife fight at playground arraigned
An 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Dorchester were arraigned on Tuesday after officials charged them in connection with stabbings during a fight on Monday afternoon. Deionte Wall, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were each arraigned on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife in these instances, due to a bloody fight that broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy on Monday. The sixth-through-12th-grade pilot school is located in the Dorchester neighborhood.
Current, former Rhode Island police officers face union embezzlement charges
One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said. Former North Providence Lt. Dennis Stone was indicted by a grand jury on embezzlement and a false tax return charges,...
13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, killed in Mattapan shooting, remembered by school community
The Norwood school community is remembering 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood, who was shot and killed in Mattapan on Sunday morning. In a statement issued Tuesday, Norwood Public Schools Superintendent David Thomson said the school community, including Coakley Middle School, where Lawrence was a student, is deeply saddened after the boy’s killing.
Man surrenders after barricading himself in Norwood hotel for hours, police say
A man who barricaded himself inside a room at the Hampton Inn in Norwood on Tuesday afternoon surrendered after an hours-long standoff with the police. At 10:21 p.m., the Norwood police tweeted that the man was transported to a local hospital and that there were no charges at the time. Police also said they recovered a gun.
Brockton Dollar Tree shooting: 1 dead in double shooting
One man is dead following a double shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating a double shooting, which happened inside the 999 North Montello St. Dollar Tree store. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mass. man pleads guilty in $1 million online dating wire fraud scheme
A Canton man pleaded guilty to his role in an online dating wire fraud scheme in which he used fake dating profiles to deceive victims into sending him approximately $1 million in fraud proceeds. In Boston federal court Friday, Mark Arome Okuo, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy...
Boston teens, 18 and 15, arrested after stabbing during fight near TechBoston Academy
A pair of teenagers are under arrest after three people were stabbed during a fight outside a Boston middle and high school Monday afternoon, police said. The fight broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy, a sixth through 12th-grade pilot school in the Dorchester neighborhood, the head of school said in a letter to the school community.
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
Missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard’s son said dad struggling mentally
The son of missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard – who police said was last seen walking out of Marlborough Hospital the morning of Jan. 22 and has not been seen since – told MassLive he believes his father’s alleged history of mental health-related illness could be part of the reason he’s missing.
Shooting Tuesday at Dollar Tree in Brockton, according to reports
Reports of a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton came just past 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to media outlets NBC Boston and Boston 25. The Brockton Police Department did not immediately respond for comment. Boston 25 reported that police told the outlet emergency crews were at...
Underwater search comes up empty on 3rd day looking for Jeffrey Allard, missing Ware man
Massachusetts State Police conducted an underwater search of Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday, Jan. 29, for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard, according to the department’s director of media communications, David Procopio. In a statement Sunday, Procopio said Allard, 57, has been missing for “several days.” He was last...
Woburn teachers’ union could face 50K or more in fines as they enter day 3 of strike
It’s day three of the Woburn teachers’ union strike and despite the possible threat of receiving five-figure fines from the state for striking, educators are still refusing to return to work until a new contract is agreed upon. In Massachusetts, it’s illegal for public employees — including teachers...
Rescue League looks for adopters for abandoned pig with ‘sparkling personality’
A female pig with a “sparkling personality” is looking for a new forever home after being illegally transported to Massachusetts and left behind at a Boston-area home, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a release. The 1-year-old pig named Clarendon was transported by Boston Animal Control...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Malden $1 million scratch ticket claimed
One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after claiming a $1 million lottery scratch ticket on the last day of Jan. 2023, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased in Malden from the Sunnyhurst Farms store. It was from a “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ scratch ticket, one of 21 total scratch tickets claimed from that game on Jan. 31.
Subzero temperatures coming to Mass. will be the coldest since February 2016
There’s a bitter, dangerously cold forecast for Friday and Saturday that has forecasters harkening back to Valentine’s Day 2016. That particular day seven years ago was “the last time we saw cold of this magnitude,” the National Weather Service said on Tuesday. The Weather Channel reported then that subzero temperatures stretched across New England, even reaching across New York.
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall
Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Woburn schools closed Monday amid teacher strike over wages, class size
Woburn students won’t be going to school on Monday as hundreds of their teachers are on strike after the local teachers’ union and school committee failed to reach an agreement for a new contract on Sunday. The strike, which affects 4,300 public school students, was a final resort...
Mega Millions winner: 2nd $31 million prize won in 1 week
In an incredible stroke of luck, a second Massachusetts State Lottery player hit the Mega Millions jackpot valued at $31 million on Tuesday, Jan. 31 — exactly one week to the day the last $31 million jackpot was hit in the state. The winning numbers from last night’s drawing...
Sale closed in Blackstone: $355,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ryan Watson and Kayla Reed bought the property at 65 Rayner Street, Blackstone, from Donald W Carter and Deborah Carter on Jan. 13, 2023. The $355,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $234. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0