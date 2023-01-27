ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

MassLive.com

Dorchester teens accused getting in knife fight at playground arraigned

An 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Dorchester were arraigned on Tuesday after officials charged them in connection with stabbings during a fight on Monday afternoon. Deionte Wall, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were each arraigned on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife in these instances, due to a bloody fight that broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy on Monday. The sixth-through-12th-grade pilot school is located in the Dorchester neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
Brockton Dollar Tree shooting: 1 dead in double shooting

One man is dead following a double shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating a double shooting, which happened inside the 999 North Montello St. Dollar Tree store. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston teens, 18 and 15, arrested after stabbing during fight near TechBoston Academy

A pair of teenagers are under arrest after three people were stabbed during a fight outside a Boston middle and high school Monday afternoon, police said. The fight broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy, a sixth through 12th-grade pilot school in the Dorchester neighborhood, the head of school said in a letter to the school community.
BOSTON, MA
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: Malden $1 million scratch ticket claimed

One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after claiming a $1 million lottery scratch ticket on the last day of Jan. 2023, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased in Malden from the Sunnyhurst Farms store. It was from a “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ scratch ticket, one of 21 total scratch tickets claimed from that game on Jan. 31.
MALDEN, MA
Subzero temperatures coming to Mass. will be the coldest since February 2016

There’s a bitter, dangerously cold forecast for Friday and Saturday that has forecasters harkening back to Valentine’s Day 2016. That particular day seven years ago was “the last time we saw cold of this magnitude,” the National Weather Service said on Tuesday. The Weather Channel reported then that subzero temperatures stretched across New England, even reaching across New York.
BOSTON, MA
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall

Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield, MA
