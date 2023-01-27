An 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Dorchester were arraigned on Tuesday after officials charged them in connection with stabbings during a fight on Monday afternoon. Deionte Wall, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were each arraigned on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife in these instances, due to a bloody fight that broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy on Monday. The sixth-through-12th-grade pilot school is located in the Dorchester neighborhood.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO