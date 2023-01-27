Tyre Nichols: Atlanta law enforcement anticipates response to Memphis police body camera video

Read full article on original website
Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge
ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
Dognapper caught on camera in southwest Atlanta, owner pleads for pup’s safe return
ATLANTA - Doorbell video from neighbors showed the moment a dognapper snatched a 10-year-old rescue pit named Alan. There has been no trace of Alan in his southwest Atlanta neighborhood ever since. "I was devastated, I mean it’s like the worst-case scenario, right?" said Alan’s owner, Lindsay Trinkle "My mind...
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run. Police said Martinez knew the two victims in...
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta.
Young Thug RICO trial: Almost a month into selection, not a single juror seated
ATLANTA - After nearly a month, not a single jury has been seated in to the high-profile racketeering trial for Atlanta rapper Young Thug and more than a dozen other defendants. Hundreds of potential jurors have been summoned, many have requested hardship deferrals, which the judge has approved. This is...
Clayton County searching for missing Morrow teen with multiple mental illnesses
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy who, authorities say, suffers from multiple mental illnesses. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Officials believe Alejandro Carranza, 16, was last...
Driver pummels into biker on Buford Highway, police say
A Gwinnett County cyclist is lucky to be alive and not seriously injured after a car hit him over the weekend. It was all caught on camera.
MARTA officer shoots ex-boyfriend after he beat her up while she was on duty
The incident happened at the Five Points MARTA station Monday night
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
Clayton County inmate death from November officially ruled homicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The death of a Clayton County inmate has officially been ruled a homicide. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Nov. 28, 2022, 38-year-old Terry Thurmond III, who was being held on trespassing charges, was trying to jump from the second-floor balcony of the pod. Other inmates tried to stop him until officers stepped in.
Georgia firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The smoke was coming from inside the fire station. Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames. The Times of Gainesville reports that a Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.
Tyre Nichols' funeral being held in Memphis with eulogy from Rev. Al Sharpton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tyre Nichols' ’ family and friends gathered Wednesday for a funeral intended to celebrate his life three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police that has sparked a new round of calls for police reform. In those three weeks, five police officers...
Clayton County chairman former secretary makes first appearance on threat charges
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired secretary of the Clayton County commission chairman says she feels betrayed by her old boss. The GBI filed warrants against Katrina Holloway for allegedly making false statements and filing a false police report. The GBI says Holloway sent a threatening letter to chairman Turner...
MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend during fight while on duty, officials say
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting between a MARTA police sergeant and her ex-boyfriend. Police say the officer got into a fight with her boyfriend, and he attacked her near the Five Points MARTA station Monday night. The officer, who has...
