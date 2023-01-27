Tyre Nichols: Atlanta law enforcement anticipates response to Memphis police body camera video

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The death of a Clayton County inmate has officially been ruled a homicide. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Nov. 28, 2022, 38-year-old Terry Thurmond III, who was being held on trespassing charges, was trying to jump from the second-floor balcony of the pod. Other inmates tried to stop him until officers stepped in.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO