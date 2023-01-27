ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Wins $1 Million on Scratch-Off After Getting Cut in Line at Publix

By Megan Molseed
 5 days ago
(Getty Images/ BanksPhotos)

They say everything happens for a reason. However, one Florida man is likely feeling this a little extra today after a rude move leads to his $1 million lottery win.

When Stephen Espinoza stepped into a Florida Publix recently, in Delray Beach he had no idea how great his bad day was about to get. Especially after Espinoza faced a man cutting in front of him at the lottery ticket machine when he went to go buy himself a scratch-off ticket.

“Instead of saying something, I decided I’d just buy a ticket at the counter,” Espinoza explains per FOX News. Espinoza says that he walked up to the counter and selected a $50 500X The Cash scratch ticket. This ticket, the Florida man soon learned was a major winner. Espinoza walked away with a $1 million prize!

Espinoza Went For The Massive Lump Sum After His Unbelievable Win

The top prize for the 500X The Cash scratch game is an impressive $25 million. However, Espinoza’s million-dollar prize is nothing to scoff at. The lottery winner says it took him a beat to process the win. Then, he was on his way to the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee Florida in order to claim his prize. Espinoza says he decided to go with the one-time lump sum payout of $820,000.

According to the Florida lottery, per FOX News, the $25 million top prize in the 500X The Cash game is the largest top prize offered for scratch-off lottery tickets in the Sunshine state. This game also offers the best odds for a player to become a millionaire. The popular scratcher game’s two $25 million top prizes remain available for future lucky lottery winners.

This Win Took A Major Prize Off The Table, But There Are Still Plenty Of Chances To Win!

Lottery officials are noting that after Espinoza’s impressive win with the scratch-off he purchased at Publix, there are now a total of 42 million dollar prizes left for lucky winners. Initially, there were a jaw-dropping 160 million dollar prize opportunities available. There are currently 77 opportunities to score a $50,000 prize. The game initially offered 300 of the $50,000 prize.

The odds seem pretty good, sure, however, we all know that lottery odds are rarely in our favor. But this game seems to be a good option for scratch-off lovers. Officials note the overall odds of winning any grand prize for this game is 1 in 4.5.

Comments / 20

1st amendment only
4d ago

isn't that something. two moves had to happen. he cut in front of you which made you go to the counter and no one took that ticket then you got it. hmm! can you take that snickering smile off your face? 🤣😘

Reply
7
Kevin Scott
5d ago

I will never win ….can’t see myself slapping down $50 for one scratch off.

Reply(1)
8
