PETA to protest Starbucks’ milk charge with free lattes outside Elmwood store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — PETA says the organization isn’t happy with Starbucks charging more for vegan milk than dairy milk. In response, they say they’re planning to “hijack Buffalo Starbucks customers” this Sunday.

What that means specifically is that PETA supporters will be outside the Elmwood cafe starting around 8:15 a.m., handing out free vegan lattes, which they say are made with oat milk.

PETA says more than 142,000 supporters have urged Starbucks to make changes.

“Starbucks is counting its beans when it should be counting the number of customers it will lose if it doesn’t end the vegan milk upcharge,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “People who choose to drink responsibly for the sake of animals or their own health or because they know that dairy farming is fueling the climate catastrophe are angry with the company for placing profits above ethics.”

This Starbucks was the first in the nation to become unionized, with hundreds of others locally and across the U.S. following their lead, according to the organizing group Starbucks Workers United.

PETA says in the past, it has held vegan coffee giveaways at other Starbucks stores elsewhere in the country, including Ohio, Colorado and Nebraska.

This won’t be the first PETA protest planned for Elmwood. In late 2021, the organization shared plans to create a scene outside the store, utilizing a prop of a cow stuffed inside a Starbucks cup. This was also in opposition to the cost of non-dairy milk.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .