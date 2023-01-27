ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Lisa Core case confirmed for trial

By Jason Kotowski
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Friday said they are ready for trial in the case of a woman charged with two counts of murder for allegedly driving while impaired in a crash that killed two siblings.

The next hearing in the case against Lisa Core is scheduled for Feb. 6 to see if a courtroom is available. Her attorney, Roxane Bukowski, and prosecutor Cole McKnight said in court the trial is expected to last about 15 days.

2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion

Core, 47, was allegedly under the influence of prescription medications on Dec. 8, 2021, when her car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond way and hit siblings JJ Malone, 19 and Caylee Brown, 10 . Both were declared dead at the scene.

Core is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving on a license suspended for DUI and failing to provide proof of insurance. She has two prior DUI convictions and, if convicted, faces a life term in prison.

Amphetamine, methamphetamine and clonazepam were found in Core’s blood, the meth at a level high enough a numerical value could not be given, according to testimony at an earlier hearing. She told police she took prescription medication 30 minutes before the crash, according to reports.

Comments / 4

Marie
5d ago

🙏🙏 That the court ACTUALLY gives her REAL jail time for this!🤬THIS was Soooo Preventable!! Had the courts given her REAL jail time her last 2 DUI's!! So sick of how Leanent they are on DUI drivers & REPEAT offenders!!This is one of those rare times I TRUELY believe the court people at her last appearances shld be held Accountable! 🤬

Reply
5
 

