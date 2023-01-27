Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Major retail store chain set to close another location in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Mosaic Life Care to open new rehabilitation unit
Mosaic Life Care plans to have a new 18-bed rehabilitation. unit operating by mid-summer. Mosaic CEO Mike Poore says the unit will be located on the. third floor of the St. Joseph hospital, offering various rehabilitation. services to those coming off neurosurgery or other serious operations. “Some patients could be...
St. Joseph rep wants legislature to vet constitutional changes before going on ballot
A St. Joseph state representative wants to change the. initiative petition process seeking to amend the Missouri state constitution by. channeling it through the General Assembly. Rep. Bill Falkner is working on language that would funnel proposed. constitutional changes through the legislature before being placed on the. ballot for a...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
Get out and try some new local eateries during Restaurant Week next month
St. Joseph Restaurant Week will return in February giving people the opportunity to try out some new places to eat in town. St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie Redmond says winter is typically a slower time for restaurants. “So, it’s designed to kind of drive some economy...
Financial advisors would be required to disclose social agenda in proposed new rule
Investors would have to be told their money is being invested. to achieve a social goal under a new rule being proposed by the Missouri. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft claims some financial advisers. have been investing client funds in accordance with social causes without. consulting their clients. “This rule...
Stealing Chicken Wings
66-year-old Vera Liddell was the “food service director” at a school district in Illinois. But she was arrested, for stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. She’d been working there for at least a decade . . . but during the pandemic, she started over-ordering chicken, and picking it up herself in a district cargo van. And the extra chicken was never brought back to the school. Over the past couple of years she stole a lot of chicken, and she ended up being caught because she overlooked one thing: She was ordering massive amounts of chicken wings . . . but the school never served wings to the students “because they contain bones.” It’s unclear what Vera was actually doing with all those chicken wings. She’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, and Luke Bryan to headline Washington’s Watershed Festival
Watershed Music & Camping Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup which will feature Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban as headliners. The festival will take place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington from Aug. 4-6th. Appearing on the two-stage festival’s ‘main stage’ will be Wade Bowen, Travis Denning,...
