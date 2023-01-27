66-year-old Vera Liddell was the “food service director” at a school district in Illinois. But she was arrested, for stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. She’d been working there for at least a decade . . . but during the pandemic, she started over-ordering chicken, and picking it up herself in a district cargo van. And the extra chicken was never brought back to the school. Over the past couple of years she stole a lot of chicken, and she ended up being caught because she overlooked one thing: She was ordering massive amounts of chicken wings . . . but the school never served wings to the students “because they contain bones.” It’s unclear what Vera was actually doing with all those chicken wings. She’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO