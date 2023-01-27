Read full article on original website
Industrial Distribution
Startup Debuts 'World's Largest' Autonomous Electric Cargo Airplane
Pyka unveiled the latest addition to its fleet of industrial aircraft; the Pelican Cargo, which it said is the world's largest zero-emission cargo airplane and the first autonomous vehicle of its class. With a range of up to 200 miles, a payload of up to 400 pounds in 66 cubic...
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
US Army's high-power microwave weapon can take down swarms of drones
Technology company Epirus acquired on Monday a $66.1 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in support of the Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program, according to a press release by the company. The program will see the development of a new microwave...
msn.com
Lockheed Martin demos 50kW anti-aircraft frickin' laser beam
Lockheed Martin this week showed that a 50kW laser being developed for air defense scenarios can be turned on to create a coherent beam, a milestone the defense giant calls "first light."…. The 50kW-class Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System, referred to as DEIMOS among those who'd...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: NASA validates new engine design; Chinese firm tests mini Starship
Welcome to Edition 5.23 of the Rocket Report! This has been a really fun week for US rockets: Electron made a smashing debut in a launch from Virginia, Vulcan went vertical in Florida, and Starship passed a key test en route to its first orbital launch. I'm looking forward to more great leaps in launch later this year.
defensenews.com
US Army selects four companies to build new tactical truck prototypes
WASHINGTON — Mack Defense, Navistar Defense, Oshkosh Defense and an American Rheinmetall and GM Defense team will build prototypes for a Common Tactical Truck after the U.S. Army awarded them deals worth a cumulative $24.3 million. Each team will build three prototypes of each CTT variant — an M915...
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
MIT's latest drone propellers are very quiet and efficient
They consist of two blades looping together so that the tip of one blade curves back into the other.
teslarati.com
Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil
After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Lockheed Martin and the U.S. military have successfully completed a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept test flight, the Maryland-based aerospace firm confirmed Monday.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough
Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
NASA tested new propulsion tech that could unlock new deep space travel possibilities
With the successful launch of Artemis I behind it, NASA has been doubling down on efforts to make deep space travel – and it’s reported future trips to the Moon and Mars – easier to achieve. We’ve already reported on why the Space Launch System used for the Artemis mission isn’t sustainable, but now NASA has tested a new propulsion tech that could cut down on the fuel needed for those missions.
DARPA wants aircraft that can maneuver with a radically different method
The program is called Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors, or CRANE. DARPAThe Pentagon's R&D wing is taking the next steps towards developing airplanes that don't use traditional control surfaces like ailerons.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military with 1-26 Infantry Regiment training with 300th Mechanized Infantry Battalion Sfantul Andrei
US military with — Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment of the US Army are training, starting with January 15, together with the Galati infantry, the Public Relations Office of the 300th Mechanized Infantry Battalion Sfantul Andrei informed on Friday. According to the cited source, the US infantry were deployed at...
Industrial Distribution
Simplifying Oil and Gas Predictive Modeling
Chemometrics, the application of statistics to the field of chemical analysis, is often used in the oil and gas industry to make product quality predictions. The data – which is typically derived from process analytical tools such as Raman, near infrared (NIR), gas chromatography (GC), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and others – is critical for oil and gas companies to unlock valuable information about chemical composition, physical properties and other parameters of oil, gas and blended fuels.
Gizmodo
NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space
As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
Aviation International News
U.S. Navy Begins Multi-Engine Trainer Replacement Program
U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has awarded a single-source contract to Textron Aviation for 10 Beechcraft T-54A aircraft to fulfil its requirement for a Multi-Engine Training System (METS) aircraft. The new aircraft—which are based on the commercial King Air 260 model—are part of a $113.1 million contract that also includes support equipment, spares and training. Ultimately the Navy intends to acquire up to 64 T-54As in a deal that could be worth $677.2 million. They are scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2026.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
This Rare Asteroid May Be Worth 70,000 Times the Global Economy. Now NASA Is Sending a Spaceship to Explore It.
NASA’s mission to an asteroid that could be worth 70,000 times the global economy is expected to begin this year. The space agency decided back in 2017 that humankind would benefit from a closer look at 16 Psyche. The Psyche mission was initially slated to take place at the end of 2022 but was delayed due to “development problems.” NASA is now planning to launch the Psyche spacecraft this October. The vessel should reach the ultra-valuable asteroid in August 2029. Here’s everything we know so far about the Psyche asteroid, the upcoming Psyche mission and the Psyche spacecraft. What Is 16 Psyche? Named after...
