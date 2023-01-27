ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WDTV

WVSP asking for help identifying two people in propane theft

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying two people involved in an alleged propane theft. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Burke Ridge Rd. off Vegan Rd., according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. WVSP Trooper Wright with the Buckhannon Detachment...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WDTV

WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen in Parsons. Authorities said 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was last seen leaving a home on Bluetick Lane in Parsons on foot wearing a dark brown jacket, dress pants and a hat.
PARSONS, WV
Lootpress

Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
ELKINS, WV
wajr.com

Two charged in I-79 Marion County robbery, beating

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two people have been charged after a woman was pulled from her car, beaten, and left along I-79 in Marion County. On January 9, Tony Sprouse, 19, and Kaylee Reese, 20, both of Fairmont, dragged the woman from her car near mile marker 139 on the southbound side and beat her.
MARION COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park Police recover two vehicles connected to car rental scheme

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - Bethel Park Police have said they have recovered two vehicles connected to a fraudulent car rental scheme from Avis. Police have arrested Babangida Adam and Taiwan Washington. RELATED: Former Avis car rental employee accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugsBoth were charged with receiving stolen property. Last month, a former employee at an Avis in Monroeville was accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin. 
BETHEL PARK, PA
WDTV

One person transported after crash on Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. 911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday eastbound on Route 50. Two cars and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said. Officials said one person...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to early morning house fire

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

