WDTV
Man caught on trail camera stealing copper, causing damage worth $27K, police say
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wallace man has been charged after officers said he caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and stole copper. Officers were dispatched in reference to a larceny that happened in Wallace on June 21, 2022, according to a criminal complaint. A man at the scene...
Man charged after woman robbed while she was walking in Clarksburg
A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a woman while she was walking on a street in Clarksburg.
2 men charged after police find more cars stolen from rental company, some linked to recent crimes
Police said they found more cars stolen from a local rental company, and some of them have been linked to a number of crimes throughout the area.
WDTV
WVSP asking for help identifying two people in propane theft
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying two people involved in an alleged propane theft. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Burke Ridge Rd. off Vegan Rd., according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. WVSP Trooper Wright with the Buckhannon Detachment...
WDTV
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
Bridgeport Police need help IDing woman and rental car
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman and a rental car in connection to a counterfeiting case it's investigating.
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-70; Hazmat called
A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Washington County.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
wtae.com
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WDTV
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen in Parsons. Authorities said 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was last seen leaving a home on Bluetick Lane in Parsons on foot wearing a dark brown jacket, dress pants and a hat.
Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
wajr.com
Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop
ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility
A homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, last week.
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County.
wajr.com
Two charged in I-79 Marion County robbery, beating
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two people have been charged after a woman was pulled from her car, beaten, and left along I-79 in Marion County. On January 9, Tony Sprouse, 19, and Kaylee Reese, 20, both of Fairmont, dragged the woman from her car near mile marker 139 on the southbound side and beat her.
Bethel Park Police recover two vehicles connected to car rental scheme
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - Bethel Park Police have said they have recovered two vehicles connected to a fraudulent car rental scheme from Avis. Police have arrested Babangida Adam and Taiwan Washington. RELATED: Former Avis car rental employee accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugsBoth were charged with receiving stolen property. Last month, a former employee at an Avis in Monroeville was accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.
Man Arrested For Kidnapping Woman And Torturing Her With Blowtorch
A West Virginia Man has been charged with kidnapping and torturing a woman with a blowtorch. Police responded to a call in Philippi, West Virginia, on Tuesday to a woman hiding under a porch from 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz. The woman told police the man
WDTV
One person transported after crash on Route 50
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. 911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday eastbound on Route 50. Two cars and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said. Officials said one person...
WDTV
Crews respond to early morning house fire
ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
