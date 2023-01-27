ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 3

MaXiMas
4d ago

mall doesn't do enough to attract more customers. need lower rent for more business to open and need more attractions in there as well. building a much bigger playground for thr kids will most certainly bring more people in with that alone. more well organized events would help too. people want some new and different while it still being the mall they used to love.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 102.9

Renovation? Building & Remodeling Expo This Weekend in Billings

Hey Billings! This weekend, MetraPark is hosting the Building & Remodeling Expo. It's Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm, inside the Montana Pavilion. The expo gives you a chance to see the latest in building trends, and get ideas for your next big project. It also is a fantastic opportunity to discuss your ideas with local members of the Home Builders Association, along with the many exhibitors attending the event.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank

My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Put Some Heart Into It, Montana: Improve Your Health

The number one killer not only in Montana, but in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardiovascular disease is caused by narrowed arteries making it extremely difficult for your heart to pump blood. Genetic factors are a contribution to cardiovascular disease along with lack of exercise, eating too much red meat, sweet treats, stress, and lack of quality sleep and not drinking enough water.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia

The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Thrifty Shoppers, Have You Been to Billings’ Other Dollar Store?

Dollar stores are great for a lot of things. My spouse loves the dollar store. She primarily shops for party supplies for my kids' birthdays, graduations, school goodie bags, etc. It's tough to beat their prices on balloons, raffia, tissue paper, disposable cutlery, gift bag trinkets, and paper plates. Usually, my kids will pick out a cheap toy while they're there. I mean, it's only a dollar-ish (see below), right?
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Yellowstone County Won’t Strike! Agreement Reached in Billings

Late Friday afternoon, the Yellowstone County Employees Union came to an agreement with Yellowstone County, ratifying a fair contract. Ending in 2027, the Yellowstone County Employees Union bargaining unit employees will receive salary increases throughout the entire contract term. If Yellowstone County raises starting salaries to fill vacancies, existing employees below the new starting salary will be brought up to that new level.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy