cortlandvoice.com
Marathon Board of Education meets tonight; recap of last month's meeting inside
The Marathon Central School District Board of Education (BOE) met last month to hear presentations and bid farewell to interim superintendent William Locke. The Marathon BOE will be at 7 p.m. later today at the school library. The meeting is open to the public. Transportation. The BOE heard from transportation...
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon school district hiring substitute bus drivers
The Marathon Central School District (MCSD) is looking to hire substitute bus drivers. The district is offering paid training for those who are interested. Compensation is at $40 per morning route, $40 per afternoon route, and $18-per-hour for field trips and sporting events. This position does not include benefits. It...
cortlandvoice.com
Homer ice rink opens today
The Village of Homer’s portable ice rink on the Village Green officially opens today, the village announced Wednesday morning. The village’s ice rink is open to the community after several delays due to unseasonably high temperatures this winter. A formal opening will be held at a later date,...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (January 28th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Saturday’s events:. Varsity Boys Basketball: Cortland vs. Watertown. Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland wrestlers assigned seeds for Class B Tournament
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Members of the Cortland varsity wrestling squad received their seeds for the Class B Tournament this Saturday at Central Valley Academy. (Note: Seeds are subject...
cortlandvoice.com
Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty
Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, February 1
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023:. High pressure will take over today for a quiet start to February. A few lingering snow showers will be possible this morning as winds shift and carry some snow off...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Tuesday, January 31
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. January will come to an end with cold air and some lake effect snow showers. The best chance for snow today will come this morning and early into the afternoon....
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon wrestlers receive seeds for Section IV Qualifier A Tournament
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Seeds for the Marathon varsity wrestling team were recently announced for the Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament this Saturday at Tioga Central School District.
cortlandvoice.com
Homeless man strikes individual with a weapon
A homeless man out of Ithaca was arrested Sunday evening after he struck an individual with a weapon, according to a City of Cortland Police Department report. The report stated that city police officers responded to a disturbance on Church Street that involved two individuals fighting. Frank Tchezama, 30, fought...
cortlandvoice.com
City man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty
A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland-Homer ice hockey remains in top 10 of state rankings
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. For the fourth-straight week, the Cortland-Homer ice hockey team is in the top 10 of the New York State Sportswriters Association rankings. The Golden Eagles...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland’s Mahar and Bryant University fall short against Binghamton
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Cortland native and SUNY Cortland graduate Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team fell 84-67 to America East Conference opponent Binghamton on Sunday.
