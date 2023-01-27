ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse signs WR Darrell Gill Jr. on National Signing Day

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has signed one new class of 2023 commit on National Signing Day. Wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. inked his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon. The Orange offered him on Jan. 28. He is originally from Humble, Texas, and attends Atascocita High School. Gill (6-foot,...
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG target on a tear, OL high on ‘Cuse, more

Syracuse Orange basketball recruiting target Boogie Fland has produced some massive numbers lately for his high-school team in New York state. Per a recent tweet from high-school hoops analyst Alex Karamanos, the 6-foot-3 Fland posted 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a game that his squad won on Friday night. Over the past few games, according to Karamanos, Fland is averaging nearly 30 points per encounter, which is extremely impressive.
AllSyracue

Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse

Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football’s 2023 schedule: A Thursday night game, a neutral site and 2 November home games

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will play what will likely be its three hardest games of the 2023 season back to back to back. SU hosts Clemson as its first ACC opponent of the season on Sept. 30 and then hits the road for consecutive road trips to the University of North Carolina and Florida State. All three programs finished at the top of the conference last season.
