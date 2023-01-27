ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)‘ in the ’Lavender Haze‘ Music Video

By Hannah Dailey
 5 days ago

There’s something fishy about Taylor Swift ‘s new music video … but Swifties are already on the case. After noticing that koi fish were featured heavily throughout the pop star’s “Lavender Haze” visual, which dropped Friday (Jan. 27), fans were able to tie the random (or maybe, not so random) aquatic animal back to an iconic guitar she used during her 2011 Speak Now tour, a connection they interpreted as a clue that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is on its way.

In the new video, Swift at one point reaches into a TV screen and discovers that it’s some sort of portal, revealing a space-like alternate dimension where spotted koi fish swim through the stars. The final shot of the video features the musician sitting on a cloud in that same alternate dimension, the koi fish swimming majestically around her.

As many eagle-eyed Swifties were able to point out almost immediately, these fish look the same as the ones printed on the neck of a fan-favorite blue acoustic guitar that Swift used during the Speak Now Tour. You may also recognize that exact guitar as the one Swift was filmed smashing on the floor in her October music video for “Anti-Hero,” Midnights ‘ No. 1 lead single.

Fans’ natural conclusion, of course, was that Swift is majorly hinting that her next music release will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) , aka a rerecorded, rereleased version of her 2010 album Speak Now . It would mark the 11-time Grammy winner’s third “Taylor’s Version” release of the six she has planned, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) .

This isn’t the first time Swift has appeared to tease Speak N ow (Taylor’s Version) via Easter eggs in a Midnights music video, however. In her October visual for “Bejeweled,” the singer included a shot of different-colored elevator buttons, prompting fans to conclude that each button represented a different album in Swift’s catalog. In the video, she ends up pressing a button that’s purple — aka, the color heavily associated with the Speak Now album, largely thanks to the purple gown a young Swift sports on the cover art.

With that in mind, it’s also worth noting that the “Lavender Haze” music video is packed with violet-tinted visuals, from Swift bathing in purple water, to a bedroom filled with lilac-colored smoke. This makes sense, of course, for a song with “lavender” in the title, but some Swifties think that the purple overload has a double meaning.

“Lavender haze being the last Midnights single with a purple music video is perfect actually cause it’s simultaneously a silly little easter egg for speak now and also acts as a bridge from this era to speak now,” tweeted one such fan .

Other small “Lavender Haze” video details that might be Easter eggs in disguise include a couple No. 13s displayed on a weather map at the 1:42 mark. There’s also a stray vinyl casing shown at the beginning of the video labeled “Mastermind” (could that be the next single off Midnights ?), with boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s astrological sign — Pisces — printed on the cover.

See which possible clues you can detect in Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video by watching it below:

Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. As it gains in streams, it notches the biggest worldwide streaming week for a soloist, and the second-greatest week overall, since the Global 200 began in September 2020. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 01/30/2023 The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world,...
Billboard

Chrissy Teigen Tries to Breastfeed Baby Esti While Her Son Shows Off His Counting Skills

Chrissy Teigen is newly a mom of three, and has been hilariously documenting her journey of balancing care for a newborn as well as two older children on social media. The model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Jan. 30) to share a video in which she’s seen attempting to breastfeed her daughter Esti while her four-year-old son Miles sits next to her on the couch counting. When Teigen began recording, Miles was at number 91 and throughout the course of three IG Stories, he made it to number 174 (accidentally skipping 173 along the way) while the Cravings author...
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Announces 36-Track New Album ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen‘s third album is officially on the way. The country star took to his socials on Monday (Jan. 30) to spread the news about his genre-blending upcoming LP, One Thing at a Time. Wallen revealed that the album, which contains a whopping 36 tracks — including two songs with features from HARDY and ERNEST — will be released via Big Loud / Mercury / Republic Records on March 3. The announcement also featured the album’s cover art — a photo of him posing in front of his grandmother’s home in Sneedville, Tenn. — and the album’s track list. To celebrate,...
Billboard

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G & More

The Billboard Women in Music Awards are returning March 1, 2023, with Billboard honoring today’s most influential female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape. Emmy-winning writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 ceremony, which will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will honor Becky G with the Impact Award presented by American Express, Doechii with the Rising Star Award presented by Honda, Ivy Queen with the Icon Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award, Latto with the Powerhouse Award, Lainey Wilson with the Rulebreaker Award, Lana Del Rey with the Visionary...
Billboard

‘Rihanna’s Road to Halftime’ Has Come to Apple Music Ahead of Her Super Bowl Performance

This year marks the first that Apple Music will take over Pepsi’s role as sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it’s going all out for the occasion. In addition to securing the one and only Rihanna to perform as headliner, the music streaming service will count down the next two weeks before game day with a multimedia “Rihanna’s Road to Halftime” launch, as announced Monday (Jan. 30). “Rihanna’s Road to Halftime” includes Apple Music features tailored specifically to the star’s music and fans. For example, subscribers can now listen to the Fenty Beauty founder’s catalog with Spatial Audio in...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Is Top Music Nominee at 2023 Kids‘ Choice Awards: Here’s the Full List of Nods

Taylor Swift is the leading nominee in music categories at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards. Swift has five nods – including two for favorite song, “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” And Swift’s nods don’t even count one for her cat, Olivia Benson Swift. The feline is vying for favorite celebrity pet. (It could be awkward at home if the cat won and Swift didn’t, but with five nods, that probably won’t happen.) Related Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Reportedly Worth $97 Million 01/31/2023 Harry Styles is the runner-up with four nods in music categories. Beyoncé and Lizzo have three each. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 are set...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Holds at No. 1 on Artist 100, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Return

Taylor Swift extends her record run at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as she tallies her 63rd week as the top musical act in the U.S. Related Here Are All of Taylor Swift’s Biggest Accomplishments in 2022 01/31/2023 Swift continues her dominance thanks to two tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 from her latest album, Midnights. Her former eight-week No. 1 “Anti-Hero,” which became her sole longest-leading hit two weeks earlier, ranks at No. 3, while “Lavender Haze” places at No. 30; the latter’s official video premiered Jan. 27. Midnights holds at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 67,000...
Billboard

Here’s Why Ashton Kutcher Is Apologizing to Harry Styles

It’s hard to imagine anyone not knowing who Harry Styles is nowadays, but when the 29-year-old singer first met Ashton Kutcher, the No Strings Attached star thought the pop star was just another guy at a house party. Related Harry Styles to Perform on 2023 Grammys 02/01/2023 In a Tuesday (Jan. 31) video interview with Esquire, Kutcher was asked about his favorite karaoke song — Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” — something that prompted him to recall the time he and wife actress Mila Kunis obliviously met the “As It Was” singer for the first time at a karaoke bash. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer, that...
Billboard

Adam Blackstone Says We’ll Be ‘In for a Surprise’ During Rihanna’s Halftime Show

We’re less than two weeks away until Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to the stage for the the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, and leading up to the fun, the show’s musical director Adam Blackstone teased a bit of what’s in story. “The story that she wants to tell is, ‘Let’s be epic.’ Let’s let this be a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before,” Blackstone, who previously worked with Rihanna on her Savage x Fenty fashion shows, told Good Morning America on Tuesday (Jan. 31). “We’re forcing the concert in the middle of the...
Billboard

Anitta Says She Will ‘For Sure, Definitely’ End Her Singing Career in the Next 6 Years

Ahead of the Grammys this weekend, best new artist nominee Anitta is back for part two of her Billboard interview, sharing more of the backstory along with her plans for the next phase of her career. “I really wanted this because I heard so many times that it was impossible, and I wanted to prove that it was not, someone can do this,” Anitta says of the days she spent hustling in her native Brazil to make her career happen. When she was faced with the argument that Brazilians couldn’t cross over in the States, she says she simply...
Billboard

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Heading to No. 1 in U.K.

It’s shaping to be a glorious week for Sam Smith, as their fourth studio album Gloria (Capitol) leads the race for the U.K. chart crown. Gloria is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, following the Brit’s previous leaders In The Lonely Hour (from 2014) and The Thrill Of It All (2017). Featuring the No. 1 hit single “Unholy,” a collaboration with Kim Petras, Gloria leads the Official Chart Update. It’s the followup to 2020’s Love Goes, which peaked at No. 2 in Smith’s homeland. Smith isn’t the only artist eyeing a splashing debut. Bob Dylan is on...
Billboard

Madonna Celebrates Her Upcoming Tour With FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton & More: See the Clip

Madonna‘s upcoming world tour is already poised to be quite the celebration. Now, all she needs are some people to celebrate with. In a new video posted on her Twitter Sunday (Jan. 29), Madonna gets some help commemorating her career-spanning Celebration Tour from a host of special guests. Asking at the video’s start “I really want to know if you guys are excited that I’m going on tour,” the singer cedes the screen to a series of artists — including FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, Honey Dijon, Quavo, Ab-Soul, Bob the Drag Queen, Arca, Tokischa, Jozzy, Teezo Touchdown, Evan...
Billboard

Who’s Your Favorite Latin Artist to Watch of 2023? Vote!

Billboard‘s Latin & Spanish Artists to Watch Class of 2023 has been unveiled. The 23 artists that comprise the wide-ranging list include Mexican artist Bratty, who will be performing at the 2023 Coachella Festival; Victor Cibrian, whose raspy voice is bringing a fresh take to the corrido movement; and Grupo Frontera, who since going viral last year, has become the only Regional Mexican act to achieve three songs on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, to name a few.  Representing Brazil is powerhouse performer Ludmilla, who has been rising to the top with her baile funk versatility that spans pop, trap, R&B and more. “I think of...
Billboard

Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Hits No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart

In its 40th week on the chart, Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” tops Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs survey for the first time, lifting from No. 2 to No. 1 on the ranking dated Feb. 4. “Orange” accumulated 17.2 million official U.S. streams (up 2%), 4.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 5%) and 4,000 downloads sold (up 1%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song’s 40-frame trip to No. 1 is tied for the fourth-steadiest in the history of the chart, which began in 2009, alongside the rise of Bastille’s “Pompeii” in 2014. The only...
Billboard

Hilary Duff Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter Is a ‘Massive’ Harry Styles Fan

Harry Styles‘ stardom knows no bounds. The former One Direction member counts fellow musicians, former U.S. presidents and even preschoolers as his fans — something How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff can confirm, thanks to her 4-year-old daughter Banks. The actress appeared on the Monday (Jan. 30) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke with Clarkson about recently celebrating her daughter’s birthday, which consisted of a Styles concert. “She got a lot of cool presents, but I think the most exciting one for her is she’s a massive Harry Styles fan. So when we bought the tickets, I was like,...
Billboard

Mika Nakashima Talks Being Open to Ideas and Letting People Shine in Billboard Japan Women in Music Interview

J-pop star Mika Nakashima sat down with Billboard Japan for its Women in Music interview series highlighting women flourishing in the Japanese music industry. The initiative launched this year in the same spirit of Billboard’s annual event celebrating women since 2007. Billboard Japan aims to elevate women who continue to break new ground in Japan’s music business through contents including interviews, live performances, and panel discussions. For over 20 years since her sensational debut, Nakashima has continued to take on new projects while staying true to her unique style. This year, the 39-year-old singer released a self-produced album with songs she...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Another Week of ‘Flowers’ Atop Hot 100, Thanks Fans for ‘Connecting in Such a Positive Way’

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4, 2023) after it previously soared in at the summit. To celebrate, the singer took to social media to share some film-style photos of herself dancing and having fun. “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week,” she captioned the post. “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.” Cyrus first announced during her Miley’s New...
Billboard

