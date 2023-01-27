Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)‘ in the ’Lavender Haze‘ Music Video

There’s something fishy about Taylor Swift ‘s new music video … but Swifties are already on the case. After noticing that koi fish were featured heavily throughout the pop star’s “Lavender Haze” visual, which dropped Friday (Jan. 27), fans were able to tie the random (or maybe, not so random) aquatic animal back to an iconic guitar she used during her 2011 Speak Now tour, a connection they interpreted as a clue that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is on its way.

In the new video, Swift at one point reaches into a TV screen and discovers that it’s some sort of portal, revealing a space-like alternate dimension where spotted koi fish swim through the stars. The final shot of the video features the musician sitting on a cloud in that same alternate dimension, the koi fish swimming majestically around her.

As many eagle-eyed Swifties were able to point out almost immediately, these fish look the same as the ones printed on the neck of a fan-favorite blue acoustic guitar that Swift used during the Speak Now Tour. You may also recognize that exact guitar as the one Swift was filmed smashing on the floor in her October music video for “Anti-Hero,” Midnights ‘ No. 1 lead single.

Fans’ natural conclusion, of course, was that Swift is majorly hinting that her next music release will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) , aka a rerecorded, rereleased version of her 2010 album Speak Now . It would mark the 11-time Grammy winner’s third “Taylor’s Version” release of the six she has planned, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) .

This isn’t the first time Swift has appeared to tease Speak N ow (Taylor’s Version) via Easter eggs in a Midnights music video, however. In her October visual for “Bejeweled,” the singer included a shot of different-colored elevator buttons, prompting fans to conclude that each button represented a different album in Swift’s catalog. In the video, she ends up pressing a button that’s purple — aka, the color heavily associated with the Speak Now album, largely thanks to the purple gown a young Swift sports on the cover art.

With that in mind, it’s also worth noting that the “Lavender Haze” music video is packed with violet-tinted visuals, from Swift bathing in purple water, to a bedroom filled with lilac-colored smoke. This makes sense, of course, for a song with “lavender” in the title, but some Swifties think that the purple overload has a double meaning.

“Lavender haze being the last Midnights single with a purple music video is perfect actually cause it’s simultaneously a silly little easter egg for speak now and also acts as a bridge from this era to speak now,” tweeted one such fan .

Other small “Lavender Haze” video details that might be Easter eggs in disguise include a couple No. 13s displayed on a weather map at the 1:42 mark. There’s also a stray vinyl casing shown at the beginning of the video labeled “Mastermind” (could that be the next single off Midnights ?), with boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s astrological sign — Pisces — printed on the cover.

See which possible clues you can detect in Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video by watching it below: