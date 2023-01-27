Read full article on original website
Related
Several proposed bills in Maine legislature aim at helping renters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Martin Ali has lived at Redbank Village apartments for the last year and a half. He remembers the spotlight his complex was in vividly. "Since we came here, we started looking for a new place," Ali said. He added that his rent hikes weren't as severe as others had it.
Here's how to check the status of your $450 relief check in Maine
MAINE, USA — As the bitter cold heads our way for the weekend, so is some money to help people keep warm. Governor Janet Mills said the first round of the $450 one-time heating assistance checks are now in the mail and should arrive later this week. An estimated...
Competition failing to produce lower electric rates, report says
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s public advocate wants to scrap the competitive process for electricity vendors for residential consumers, saying the current competitive system has failed to produce lower rates. Residential customers statewide would be better served if they all used the same “standard offer” rate produced by a...
WGME
Maine finalizes wording for November ballot questions
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions Tuesday. The citizen's initiative question about Pine Tree Power asks:. “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission...
WPFO
Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
Not all schools have submitted lead testing samples, Maine CDC reports
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine CDC Drinking Water Program is reaching out to roughly 70 schools that still have not submitted test results for lead after a 2019 bill became law in the state legislature. That law requires all K-12 schools in Maine to test drinking water for lead....
WGME
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
First round of $450 relief checks are in the mail, Gov. Mills says
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments have been mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers. In a release, the governor said Maine Revenue Services, a division of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS), would mail the first 5,000 relief checks Monday via the U.S. Postal Service.
Maine Medical Center surpasses fundraising goal
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest hospital closed out a fundraising campaign to improve its systems with $29 million more than expected. The Next150 campaign supports the hospital's mission through facility expansion and modernization, workforce development, and innovation and clinical research. In June, MMC extended the campaign beyond its original goal of $150 million to further support its building and workforce development goals.
mainepublic.org
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
foxbangor.com
Remaining inflation relief checks in the mail
AUGUSTA- The last of the $850 Inflation Relief checks are in the mail. The remaining 10,200 inflation relief checks , which had been awaiting additional funding, were sent by U.S.Postal Service today. The payments that remained came from tax returns filed near the October 31 deadline. The additional funding came...
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
mainepublic.org
A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population
How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns. This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and...
Tax refund fraud in Maine pegged at $1M to $1.5M annually
(The Center Square) – Fraud linked to tax refunds occurs annually in Maine to the tune of about $1 million to $1.5 million, according to a state official. Jerome Gerard, director of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, recently discussed the challenges his agency faces annually – and what steps are being taken to cut down on fraudulent activity from hackers. Fraud was one of multiple issues Gerard...
Mills nominates veteran York County justice to state's supreme court
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday her nomination for a Maine court system veteran to serve on the state's supreme court. Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas, 71, to serve as an Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, a news release from Mills' office said.
Mail delivery woes continue
PORTLAND, Maine — Many people across the state have been expressing frustration about the lack of mail they report receiving from U.S. Postal Service. Some Maine residents have said this issue has been going on for six months to a year now, with no sign of it getting any better after the winter holiday season.
Maine Republican Party elects Joel Stetkis, of Cannan, as new chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican Party voted to elect former legislator Joel Stetkis, of Cannan, as its new chair following the ousting of longtime GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas on Saturday. During a brief phone conversation with NEWS CENTER Maine on Sunday afternoon, Stetkis confirmed that his new role...
WMTW
Maine non-profit says social media algorithms are silencing their message
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine nonprofit says social media algorithms are silencing their message. In a fast-paced world of "likes" and "going viral," the group says they are struggling to keep up. It could end up showing the struggles Maine families are facing. The Portland-based nonprofit "Birth Roots" helps...
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine
Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1