Florida State

kdlg.org

EPA stops the Pebble Mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay with rarely used power

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday morning that it is effectively killing the controversial Pebble Mine project in Southwest Alaska. The decision caps a decades-long battle over a region that is not only home to one of the world’s largest deposits of copper and gold, but also the world’s largest wild salmon run.
ALASKA STATE

