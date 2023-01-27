Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Manistique Public Safety, MSP investigate fatal house fire
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Public Safety is investigating the cause of a fatal structure fire in Manistique that happened Sunday. According to the Manistique Public Safety Department, it responded to a reported structure fire at 218 Range Street at about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 29. Upon arrival, responders confirmed that...
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
wzmq19.com
GoFundMe for children whose parents died in car crash nears $100k
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – A GoFundMe page for the children whose parents died in a car crash is almost at its $100,000 goal. According to the GoFundMe page, Jerry and Tara Weaver were killed in a car crash on US-2 in Delta County last week while they were on their way to watch their son Lukas play basketball.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
WLUC
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead and one more is injured after a semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and hit another vehicle, according to the MSP. Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post were dispatched to US-2 near Fishdam River in Garden Township at 3:55 p.m. on Friday.
UpNorthLive.com
Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
WWMT
7th grader designs t-shirts to raise donations for Escanaba family
PELLSTON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The outpouring of support for the Weaver Family continues to spread across Michigan. Gerald and Tara Weaver died on Friday night in a car crash on their way to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie. The couple leaves behind three teenagers. In Emmet County,...
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
wnmufm.org
$200 million headed to Escanaba for paper mill improvements
ESCANABA, MI— Legislation signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday includes money for the Billerud paper mill in Wells and Escanaba Townships. The $200 million will be used to make improvements at the mill. Billerud is also expected to invest more than $1 billion to upgrade and expand the facility to produce paperboard.
WLUC
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is coming together in a time of need and showing the U.P. really is someplace special. An outpouring of support from everyone -- when the community needs it most. “We’re in such a small town but we’re a family, too. So, it’s so nice to...
WLUC
‘Just amazing people’: Eagles Club 1088 raises money for Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People shared memories of Tara and Jerry Weaver during a breakfast fundraiser at the Eagles Club 1088 in Escanaba Sunday morning. The two were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game. Escanaba High School Class of 2023...
wnmufm.org
Alger-Delta Cooperative to get upgrade loan from USDA
GLADSTONE, MI— An Upper Peninsula utility is getting funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to modernize its grid and increase grid security. The Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association will use a $10.9 million loan to connect 735 customers and build and improve 84.13 miles of line. The loan includes 98-thousand dollars in smart grid technologies.
Comments / 0