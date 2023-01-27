Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Gisele Bündchen responds to Tom Brady’s retirement amid speculation about their relationship status
Gisele Bündchen has publicly responded to ex-husband Tom Brady’s retirement announcement and fans are wondering what it means for the future of their relationship.On Wednesday, Brady, 45, said he would be retiring from the NFL “for good” after his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to a close. The announcement came after the quarterback previously announced his retirement in February 2022 - only to return to the sport days later - and his divorce from Bündchen.The pair, who share two children together, announced in October 2022 that they had ended their marriage after 13 years, sharing that they...
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
sportszion.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
Breakups can be pretty depressing, especially when you spend most of your time with your partner. Dak Prescott has been dating model Natalie Buffett since 2020. However, there were several rumors last year about the couple breaking up, yet there was no official confirmation from the couple. Coming into 2023,...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL
The 45-year-old legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he was retiring "for good" Tom Brady is remembering those who have supported him throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45-year-old legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement Wednesday morning, shared numerous photos of his family, friends, coaches, fellow athletes, as well as many celebratory moments on his Instagram account. "I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all," he wrote alongside the video of his...
Serena Williams Says Her Super Bowl Commercial Co-Star Brian Cox Is 'Super Sweet' — See the Full Ad
The tennis all-star is joined by Brian Cox, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan, Tony Romo and Canelo Álvarez for Michelob Ultra’s golf-themed commercial for Super Bowl 2023 As a Succession fan herself, Serena Williams was thrilled to work alongside Brian Cox in the 2023 Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commericial. "He was in all of my scenes, so I kind of felt special," she tells PEOPLE about working alongside the Golden Globe award winner, who plays Logan Roy. The 23-time Grand Slam champion returns to the beer brand's campaign for the third year...
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video
Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback who cemented his place among football's all-time greats, announced his second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. In a video, Brady, 45, said that he was retiring "for good" this time, in reference to his decision to retire and then unretire over the course of 40 days last year. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning...
Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on 80 For Brady Set: 'But He Was a Natural'
The Hollywood legend, starring in the new movie with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and, yes, Tom Brady, says the football star could have a career in Hollywood if he wants Truth is Sally Field's North Star. It's guided her through her career, motherhood and friendships — and got her to where she is today at 76— starring in 80 For Brady, a film about friends who take a road trip to see Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl, alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. "I can't say that every...
Tom Brady Says Watching 80 For Brady with His Kids Was the 'Best Part' of Making Movie
"They're the biggest blessing of my life," the legendary quarterback told PEOPLE Tuesday, of his three children Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady stepped out on the red carpet Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the premiere of his new film, 80 For Brady. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the football star — making his first red carpet appearance since his divorce was finalized — opened up about watching the the movie for the first time with his kids by his side. "I was pretty emotional through it,"...
Four Celebrities Who Suffered From Encephalopathy and Kept Moving Forward
Encephalopathy is a brain disorder that alters the brain function or structure, leaving you confused and not acting like your usual self. Encephalopathy can be caused by a number of different factors, including infections from bacteria and viruses, exposure to toxic substances, autoimmune disorders, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain caused by infection or an allergic reaction), and brain trauma. There are several types of encephalopathy: glycine encephalopathy (which mainly occurs in children and can sometimes be inherited as an autosomal recessive disorder), hepatic encephalopathy, Wernicke’s encephalopathy, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (which happens when your brain doesn’t get enough oxygen), and...
