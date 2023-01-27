ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)

Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Admits To Being Called 'Fat' & 'Lazy' By A Former Partner Following Divorce From Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli opened up about a toxic relationship with a former partner. On Tuesday, January 31, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share with her followers how she's currently in therapy to help her overcome trauma from a past romance where she was verbally abused. “By searching for that, by healing that, I have just put a better life forward for myself, a more joyful, a more happy life. … I finally feel like I deserve it," Bertinelli explained about her mental health journey. The Hot in Cleveland star admitted she she is “long over the narcissist." “I...
The List

What Life Is Like For Chris Harrison Since Leaving The Bachelor Franchise

For nearly two decades, longtime host Chris Harrison was the face and name behind "The Bachelor" brand. From 2002 to 2021, the television host and producer hosted 258 episodes of "The Bachelor" and its many spinoffs, including "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor Pad," "Bachelor in Paradise," "The Bachelor: Winter Games," and "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (via IMDb).
People

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Reality Tea

After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a professional choreographer, a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance, DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was highly accomplished, extremely well-loved, and unfortunately battling demons only he could see. Stephen married Allison Holker, a SYTYCD and Dancing with the Stars veteran, in 2013. He adopted her […] The post After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband appeared first on Reality Tea.
msn.com

Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
toofab.com

Eva Marcille Reacts to New RHUGT Costars, Reuniting with Vicki After 'Standoffish' First Season (Exclusive)

The reality star opens up about smoking her joints on Ex-Wives Club, feeling more at ease on the show compared to RHOA and her thoughts on her new costars. Eva Marcille may be done with "Real Housewives of Atlanta," but she was sitting pretty comfortably on Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" -- so much so that she agreed to come back for another season!
Popculture

TikTok Star Announces Divorce By Revealing They Joined 'The Bachelor'

A Bachelor contestant found a unique way to announce their involvement in the show: a divorce. The Bachelor's upcoming season will feature Victoria Jameson competing against other potential soulmates for former Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross' heart. The 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth used a TikTok video to announce her appearance on the show shortly after she divorced. "Hard launch: I'm divorced," the video caption reads, with Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" playing in the background. "Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor." Also used in the video is audio from a clip by TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, who says, "I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I'm having a better life without him." Jameson posted another video where she is seen sitting at her laptop contemplating a difficult decision, with text reading, "Deciding to be on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it."
Reality Tea

Zach Shallcross Says He and Rachel Recchia Split Due To A Lack of “Communication”

Before he was The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross competed on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. He made it all the way to the Fantasy Suite, but that’s where his relationship with co-lead Rachel Recchia hit a wall. Zach and Rachel seemed to be on-track for love, but something changed in the overnight, according to US Weekly. Everything […] The post Zach Shallcross Says He and Rachel Recchia Split Due To A Lack of “Communication” appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York Post

Jeffree Star: ‘Insecure’ NFL wives worry my new man is their husband

Jeffree Star claims he exposed “insecure” NFL wives — referring specifically to Saryn Anderson, wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson — as fans continue to try to identify his mystery “NFL boo.” Saryn allegedly messaged Star on Instagram, asking the 37-year-old makeup guru Tuesday to stop sharing cryptic pictures and clues about his new football-playing boyfriend because people apparently think it’s her husband. Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only openly gay player in the NFL, but he recently went public with his boyfriend, Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl. Fans may be hypothesizing that Henry is the man standing with his back turned to...
Distractify

Jen Shah Calls Out ‘RHOSLC’ Star Angie Katsanevas for Racism

It's finally arrived: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion is here — and the mess just got messier. On Jan. 23, two days before Part 1 of the highly anticipated reunion, RHOLSC newcomer Angie Katsanevas was caught socializing with a man wearing hateful “White Lives Matter” apparel. She then shared a statement on her Instagram story the following day, only to be called out minutes later by co-star (and criminal) Jen Shah.
