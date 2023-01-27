A Bachelor contestant found a unique way to announce their involvement in the show: a divorce. The Bachelor's upcoming season will feature Victoria Jameson competing against other potential soulmates for former Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross' heart. The 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth used a TikTok video to announce her appearance on the show shortly after she divorced. "Hard launch: I'm divorced," the video caption reads, with Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" playing in the background. "Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor." Also used in the video is audio from a clip by TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, who says, "I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I'm having a better life without him." Jameson posted another video where she is seen sitting at her laptop contemplating a difficult decision, with text reading, "Deciding to be on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it."

25 DAYS AGO