Scouts to hold Klondike Derby at Lake Taghkanic

ANCRAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Scouts from across Rensselaer and Columbia counties will test their winter survival skills on Saturday, January 28 during an all-day event at Lake Taghkanic State Park. Over 150 Scouts and adult leaders are expected to compete in the annual Klondike Derby.

The Scouts will be towing sleds loaded with their gear while participating in competitions ranging from fire building to Yeti Cross Country Skiing. The events will also include a time sled race.

The event is being held by the Yankee Doodle District of the Twin Rivers Council, which provides Scouting for youth aged five to 21 in Rensselaer and Columbia counties, and parts of Washington County.

Most years the event is held at Rotary Scout Reservation in Postenkill. The Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation switched the venue this year. Events begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will end at about 3 p.m.

